Plus Debuts New Website for Point C, a Breakthrough Mobility Benefits Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus One, the center of innovation for Plus Relocation, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website for Point C, its flagship product. The new website, located at PointC.com, offers a clean, streamlined design, easy navigation and insightful tools and testimonials. The site better informs and empowers those companies wanting to transform their employee mobility program with Point C.

Introduced in 2018, Point C is a technology solution that dramatically enhances the relocation experience for mobile employees while redefining the idea of what mobility policies and benefits can be. Developed using a design-thinking approach and grounded in extensive qualitative and quantitative research, Point C gives users full control over their relocations through a system unlike anything seen before in the industry. Going far beyond the restrictions of conventional relocation policies, the Point C platform offers a unique and responsive experience with services that mobile employees — from new hires to top-level executives — truly want and need.

"The new website offers mobility teams a unique look into how they can use Point C to meet their business goals," said Plus CEO Susan Benevides. "Point C supports DE&I initiatives, attracts better talent and can recession-proof a mobility program by containing or even reducing costs."

She added: "PointC.com demonstrates how our technology meets mobile employees where they are and provides a platform for them to define their own mobility experience with benefits never before offered. We're taking relocating employees beyond logistics. While other relocation management companies take employees from Point A to Point B; we take them to Point C."

For more information on Point C or to find out how you can use it at your company, visit the new website at pointc.com.

About Plus One

Plus One is Plus Relocation's center of innovation where we dream, explore and scale new solutions for today's talent challenges. With a commitment to ideation and innovation, Plus One is focused on radically transforming the mobility industry through cutting-edge platforms and services.

