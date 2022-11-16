Plus One Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus One, the innovation lab for Plus Relocation, is excited to announce its recent SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for the mobility leader's groundbreaking benefit selection tool, Point C.

According to A-LIGN, the independent auditing guide that issued Plus One's certification, "SOC, which stands for System and Organizational Controls, is a framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for the purpose of providing regular, independent attestation of the controls that a company has implemented to mitigate information-related risk."

Plus One sought to obtain SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Point C to further demonstrate the mobility leader's commitment to security and compliance processes—necessary protocols for Plus Relocation's numerous multimillion and billion dollar companies that highly prioritize protecting employee data, consumer data, and their own proprietary information.

In order to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Plus Relocation and Plus One underwent a rigorous audit process that reviewed the companies' compliance procedures. A-LIGN compliance professionals conducted a comprehensive critique of both companies' software services and online environments, including their risk assessment processes, information and communication systems, monitoring controls, subservice organizations, and more. The audit also examined the companies' commitment to their shared vision, mission, and values, which exemplifies their employees' belief in and adherence to a culture of ethical behavior.

"Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 2 Certification demonstrates Plus One's commitment to security practices that meet or exceed industry standards," said Charlie Welf, VP of Internal Audit at Plus. "Our clients and their relocating employees around the world should be assured that their data is secure and protected."

An extension of Plus One's and Plus Relocation's many compliance practices, SOC 2 Type 2 Certification is a milestone that validates the mobility leader's already strict standards for compliance. As Plus Relocation and its subsidiaries continue to grow and evolve, offering new, tech-forward solutions like Point C, tightly critiqued security certifications such as SOC 2 Type 2 will enhance the company's ability to serve a new generation of mobility programs.

About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.

About Plus One

Plus One is Plus Relocation's center of innovation where we dream, explore, and scale new solutions for today's talent challenges. With a commitment to ideation and innovation, Plus One is focused on radically transforming the mobility industry through cutting-edge platforms and services. Visit us at www.plusoneinnovates.com.

