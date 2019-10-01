Plus One Introduces Point C, a New Approach to Relocation Programs

News provided by

Plus Relocation

Oct 01, 2019, 08:51 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus One, Plus Relocation's center of innovation focused on mobility technology, is announcing today the release of a new solution that will dramatically enhance the relocation experience for mobile employees while redefining the idea of what mobility policies and benefits can be.

Plus One introduces Point C, a new approach to relocation programs
Developed using a design-thinking approach and grounded in extensive qualitative and quantitative research, Point C is a technology platform that gives users full control over their moves through a system unlike anything seen before in the industry. Going far beyond the restrictions of conventional relocation policies, the Point C platform offers a unique and responsive experience with services that mobile employees — from new hires to top-level executives — truly want and need.

"Companies have been offering the same 10-12 benefits to mobile employees for decades," said Plus CEO Susan Benevides. "Employees take cash-outs or request exceptions because these traditional benefits no longer meet their lifestyle needs."

She added: "Point C meets mobile employees where they are by providing a platform for them to define their own mobility experience with benefits never before offered. We're taking mobile employees beyond logistics. It's not just about getting them from point A to point B. It's about getting them to Point C."

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with users raving about how impactful and transformative Point C has been.

"[Point C] was clearly made to be highly intuitive," said one user. "It doesn't matter whether you are moving one person or a family, early in your career or a seasoned executive, it was built to fit everyone's needs."

Another user stated: "It took into account all of the different pillars of moving – physical, emotional, social."

Added Benevides: "Point C fills a huge void in the mobility industry. No one has ever offered anything quite like this."

For more information on Point C or to find out how you can use it at your company, visit http://www.plusoneinnovates.com.

About Plus One
Plus One is Plus Relocation's center of innovation where we dream, explore and scale new solutions for today's talent challenges. With a commitment to ideation and innovation, Plus One is focused on radically transforming the mobility industry through cutting-edge platforms and services.

Contact:
Mike Rose
223947@email4pr.com 
+1-952-512-5523

SOURCE Plus Relocation

