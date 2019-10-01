MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus One, Plus Relocation's center of innovation focused on mobility technology, is announcing today the release of a new solution that will dramatically enhance the relocation experience for mobile employees while redefining the idea of what mobility policies and benefits can be.

Plus One introduces Point C, a new approach to relocation programs

Developed using a design-thinking approach and grounded in extensive qualitative and quantitative research, Point C is a technology platform that gives users full control over their moves through a system unlike anything seen before in the industry. Going far beyond the restrictions of conventional relocation policies, the Point C platform offers a unique and responsive experience with services that mobile employees — from new hires to top-level executives — truly want and need.

"Companies have been offering the same 10-12 benefits to mobile employees for decades," said Plus CEO Susan Benevides. "Employees take cash-outs or request exceptions because these traditional benefits no longer meet their lifestyle needs."

She added: "Point C meets mobile employees where they are by providing a platform for them to define their own mobility experience with benefits never before offered. We're taking mobile employees beyond logistics. It's not just about getting them from point A to point B. It's about getting them to Point C."

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with users raving about how impactful and transformative Point C has been.

"[Point C] was clearly made to be highly intuitive," said one user. "It doesn't matter whether you are moving one person or a family, early in your career or a seasoned executive, it was built to fit everyone's needs."

Another user stated: "It took into account all of the different pillars of moving – physical, emotional, social."

Added Benevides: "Point C fills a huge void in the mobility industry. No one has ever offered anything quite like this."

About Plus One

Plus One is Plus Relocation's center of innovation where we dream, explore and scale new solutions for today's talent challenges. With a commitment to ideation and innovation, Plus One is focused on radically transforming the mobility industry through cutting-edge platforms and services.

