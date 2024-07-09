Plus One Robotics Accelerates Market Expansion with New Leadership and Strategic Focus

Industry Leader in AI-Powered Robotic Automation Appoints New President to Drive Sales and Go-to-Market Initiatives

SAN ANTONIO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus One Robotics , a provider of AI vision software and solutions for robotic parcel handling, today announced an accelerated growth strategy aimed at expanding its market presence and delivering innovative automation solutions to a broader audience. This strategic initiative is underscored by the appointment of Avihou Barkay as President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and a sharpened focus on go-to-market activities, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution.

This move follows significant achievements in the past six months. Plus One Robotics recently reached 1 billion picks , demonstrating the scale and reliability of its solutions. The company's innovation and impact were further recognized when it won " Overall Robotics Company of the Year " in the 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. Additionally, Plus One Robotics has secured notable sales wins in the first two quarters of 2024, indicating strong market demand for its advanced automation technologies.

"What attracted me to Plus One Robotics was the combination of exceptional people, innovative products and reputation within the industry," said Avihou Barkay, newly appointed President of Plus One Robotics. "The company is known for its productivity and unwavering commitment to customer care. As we become a more sales-driven organization, we're positioning ourselves to effectively deliver on market trends and demand. In today's landscape, customers are increasingly thoughtful and well-educated about their choices. Plus One's reliability and customer-centric approach are pivotal differentiators that will drive our success as we expand our market presence."

Erik Nieves, CEO of Plus One Robotics, reflected on the company's journey and future: "When we founded Plus One Robotics in 2016, our vision was to transform warehouse operations through innovative robotic solutions that would relieve people from mundane tasks. Today, with over 1 billion successful picks and industry-wide recognition, we're realizing that vision at scale. This accelerated growth strategy is the next step in our journey. Bringing Avi on board as President and CCO is instrumental in executing this vision. His commercial acumen will be crucial as we expand our market presence, strengthen our growth initiatives and continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in logistics automation. We're not just growing; we're shaping the future of the industry."

Plus One Robotics' strategic shift comes at a critical time for the logistics industry, which faces increasing pressure from e-commerce growth and labor challenges. The company's AI-powered vision software and human-in-the-loop technology have proven to enhance supply chain productivity at scale.

About Plus One Robotics

Plus One Robotics provides the industry's fastest and most reliable parcel-handling robotics platform. Founded in 2016 by computer vision and robotics industry experts, Plus One Robotics's intelligent solutions combine computer vision, AI and supervised autonomy to pick parcels for leading logistics and e-commerce organizations in the Global 100. Plus One Robotics is headquartered in San Antonio with offices in Boulder and The Netherlands. Visit http://www.plusonerobotics.com for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

