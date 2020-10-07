Plus One Robotics Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its Unique Approach to Human-Robot Collaboration in the Logistics Industry

"Unlike traditional robots that can only perform pre-programmed tasks, Plus One Robotics' systems can adapt to dynamic industrial environments and accommodate unpredictable situations, such as volume surges and packages of variable types, shapes, and sizes. The offering is supplemented by human experts who monitor multiple robots to ensure tasks are accomplished correctly," said Nandini Natarajan Industry Analyst. "In an industry constantly scrutinized for its potential to eliminate human jobs, Plus One Robotics' operational model empowers the human workforce to perform sophisticated tasks and leave the mundane jobs to robots."

Acknowledging that AI alone cannot fully solve the complex problems of computer vision, Plus One Robotics adopted the HITL approach to facilitate machine learning. The company's HITL model comprises specialized personnel who are available 24/7 and can offer services to the most remote locations worldwide. In a legacy industry known to be sluggish in adopting new technologies , Plus One Robotics' solution stands out for mitigating risks and addressing the shortcomings of current robotics solutions.

Plus One Robotics understands that the sales cycle can be lengthy and involved, especially for emerging technologies, such as computer vision. As such, the company has a direct sales that conducts intensive account management to ensure customers receive dedicated attention and service. The company cooperates with systems integrators to deploy robots at larger clients' sites. In addition, Plus One Robotics' HITL approach allows continual client support throughout the product lifecycle. The company performs the robots' upkeep and AI upgrades during the entire product subscription period, thereby enhancing the customer ownership experience.

"Plus One Robotics' customers are currently large multinationals, which is prompting it to consider establishing a global footprint beyond North America. Even though it can handle global operations remotely at present, it is aware of the need to expand sales and support efforts into Europe and Asia," noted Natarajan. "With its advanced technology, uniquely client-centric focus, and potential for disruption, Plus One Robotics has future-proofed its business and is all set for long-term growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

