Plus One Robotics Appoints Ryan Hannon as Director of Customer Excellence

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus One Robotics , a provider of AI-enabled robotic manipulation company for material handling, today announced the appointment of Ryan Hannon as Director of Customer Excellence. In his new role, Hannon will lead the company's Customer Excellence department alongside President Avihou Barkay, focusing on optimizing client outcomes and driving operational success.

With nearly 15 years of experience in the parcel industry, Hannon brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. Prior to joining Plus One Robotics, he held leadership positions at Pitney Bowes, UPS and NFI, where he honed his expertise in logistics optimization and customer success strategies.

In his role as Director of Customer Excellence, Hannon will:

Ensure clients maximize the value of their investments in Plus One Robotics' cutting-edge automation solutions

Provide ongoing support and guidance to help customers achieve and exceed their operational goals

Develop and implement strategies to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty

Drive innovation in customer service practices within AI robotics

"I'm thrilled to join Plus One Robotics at such an exciting time for both the company and the industry," said Hannon. "E-commerce demand is increasing rapidly, as is demand for efficient package handling. At UPS and Pitney Bowes, I witnessed the incredible impact that AI robotics can have in helping operations handle these escalating pipelines. Now, at Plus One Robotics, my goal is to ensure our clients not only meet their current automation needs but also position themselves for future growth and innovation in a dynamic sector."

"Ryan's extensive experience in the industry, coupled with his track record of streamlining operations and reducing costs, makes him the ideal leader for this role," said Erik Nieves , CEO of Plus One Robotics. "We are confident that his leadership will provide our customers with a fresh perspective on how to maximize the value of their investments with our solutions and achieve their overall automation goals. With a vast landscape of opportunities in the industry, Ryan's decision to join Plus One underscores our ongoing success and our commitment to innovation."

