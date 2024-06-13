Plus One Robotics Wins "Overall Robotics Company of the Year" in 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

SAN ANTONIO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus One Robotics , a provider of AI vision software and solutions for robotic parcel handling, today announced it was named "Overall Robotics Company of the Year" by SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry worldwide.

Plus One Robotics' solutions provide the AI vision software needed for robotic parcel induction and mixed depalletization. Their cutting-edge technology results in a lower handling cost per package while improving throughput and accelerating delivery times.

The company also recently announced the launch of InductOne , a dual-arm pre-engineered automated induction cell designed to increase throughput rates for parcel shippers. InductOne is designed for space-constrained areas, and its modular, configurable architecture integrates seamlessly with greenfield or brownfield.

Additionally, their robotic depalletizing systems make the workplace safer by reducing the lifting and twisting motions of manual tasks and mitigating the associated risk of injuries. POR's innovative human-in-the-loop approach has streamlined logistics operations, enhancing efficiency and productivity across the supply chain.

"PlusOne Robotics has introduced a harmonious fusion of human expertise and robotic precision. Logistics' explosive growth, fueled by e-commerce, is evidenced by warehouses struggling to keep pace with increasing volumes and varieties of orders. This has led to inefficiencies, errors and rising costs," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. "Plus One Robotics addresses these challenges with their cutting-edge solutions. The data advantage of a billion images from all types of parcels, together with human-in-the-loop technology, is a groundbreaking approach that is driving productivity and accuracy and paving the way for a sustainable, efficient future in logistics."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries worldwide.

"Our aim is to transform supply chain automation for the better. We're proud to be named 'Overall Robotics Company of the Year,' and this award from SupplyTech Breakthrough is a testament to our team's commitment to transforming warehouse operations and relieving workers from mundane, repetitive and often dangerous tasks. What began as a vision to create robotic solutions and revolutionize the supply chain has now become a reality with our recent milestone of over 1 billion successful parcel picks across our fleet of induction and depalletization robots," said Erik Nieves , CEO of Plus One Robotics.

To learn more about Plus One Robotics, visit https://www.plusonerobotics.com/ .

About Plus One Robotics

Plus One Robotics provides the industry's fastest and most reliable parcel-handling robotics platform. Founded in 2016 by computer vision and robotics industry experts, Plus One Robotics' intelligent solutions combine computer vision, AI and supervised autonomy to pick parcels for leading logistics and e-commerce organizations in the Global 100. Plus One Robotics is headquartered in San Antonio with offices in Boulder and The Netherlands. Visit http://www.plusonerobotics.com for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

Media Contact:

Kelsey O'Shaughnessy

BLASTmedia for Plus One Robotics

[email protected]

317.806.1900

SOURCE Plus One Robotics