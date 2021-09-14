Plus Relocation Adds Industry Veteran to Business Development Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Relocation is excited to announce the addition of a new Business Development Director as it positions itself for strategic growth in the years to come.

David Croft joins the team with more than two decades of mobility industry experience, including the last six years as vice president of business development for a large relocation company.

Director of Business Development David Croft

"I'm excited to be joining the Plus team," Croft said. "From my time in this industry, I know that Plus is a leader when it comes to innovation and client delight. I look forward to bringing my skills and passion for mobility to the table and mixing it with the great foundation that's already in place. I think we can do some really amazing things."

Plus Vice President of Business Development Ron Labin echoed that sentiment.

"Dave has a long and consistent track record of successfully helping companies execute on program transformation," Labin said. "His collaborative approach aligns perfectly with how Plus continually pushes the boundaries of what's possible in this industry. He will be an excellent resource and advisor, creating new and rewarding partnerships."

Plus CEO Susan Benevides added: "It's an exciting time in the mobility industry as companies look at new and innovative ways of moving people across the globe. More than ever, organizations need relocation partners that truly understand their needs and can support their business as it evolves. Plus is that kind of partner, and David is the right person to bring that message to new clients. His experience and insight are great additions to our team."

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.

