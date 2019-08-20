Plus Relocation Adds to Business Development Team, Continues Strategic Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Relocation is excited to announce the addition of two new Business Development Directors to its team in the U.S. as it continues to position itself for strategic growth.

Dan Johnson has joined Plus headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will focus on the Central U.S. region, while Mike Fitzgerald has come aboard to focus on business opportunities in the Northeast.

Johnson brings executive leadership experience and an innovative, entrepreneurial mentality that puts client success and experience first. He has more than 30 years of sales and business development experience in a variety of industries including aviation, robotics and electrical manufacturing.

"Plus appealed to me as a leader in the industry that is laser-focused on optimizing its hands-on, 'high-touch' approach by combining innovative technology with a clear understanding of the customer journey," Johnson said. "I look forward to marrying that with my experience, and to forging new global partnerships for Plus."

Fitzgerald comes to Plus with more than 10 years of sales and leadership experience in the hotel and temporary housing industries, giving him a unique lens into the mobility world. He is based out of the Philadelphia area.

"I was drawn to Plus by the people — the thoughtfulness, the genuineness, the drive to serve others. I'm eager for the opportunity to make an impact in growing and diversifying our business in the Northeast," Fitzgerald said. "I am buckled up and beyond excited for this ride."

These key hires continue Plus's approach of controlled, strategic growth in both the U.S. and across the world and reaffirm the company's commitment to delivering delight to customers everywhere.

"It's an exciting time at Plus — our continued focus on the employee experience and innovative approach to supply chain and technology makes us a fresh alternative to more traditional relocation companies," said Vice President of Business Development Ron Labin. "Dan and Mike bring unique insight and diverse backgrounds to the table, and they're going to add tremendous value to every client interaction."

Plus CEO Susan Benevides added, "Our mission is to deliver delight, and a big part of that is identifying and working with companies that share our passion for innovation and outrageous results. The Business Development team is at the forefront of this mission, so I'm thrilled to add both of these talented individuals to the Plus family."

