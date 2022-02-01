Plus Relocation Adds to Employee Experience with New Hire

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by its mission to "deliver delight," Plus Relocation is excited to announce today a new hire who will further the company's industry-leading focus on the relocating employee experience.

Ben Castellanos joins Plus in the newly created role of Escalation Manager. Before coming to Plus, Castellanos worked in the mobility industry for more than 16 years, with experience in quality assurance and escalation management roles.

Ben Castellanos, Plus Escalation Manager

"I am genuinely grateful for the opportunity to join Plus," he said. "I am excited to be part of a team with such a stellar reputation within our industry for customer service excellence."

Plus Chief Operating Officer Joe Benevides said he welcomes the experience and insights Castellanos will bring to the table.

"Our client service teams do a great job delivering delight today, and Ben will be a helpful asset in supporting them," Benevides said. "This role provides another layer to ensure our clients and their relocating employees always receive world-class service."

In the Escalation Manager role, Castellanos will be responsible for delivering customer-centric care while keeping stakeholders updated every step of the way. He will also track and analyze trends to keep Plus on the cutting edge when it comes to the relocation experience.

About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.

