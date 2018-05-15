Plus Relocation Announces First-Ever Plus Partner Award recipients

MINNEAPOLIS, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a symbol of gratitude for its world-class supplier partners, Plus Relocation is announcing today the first-ever recipients of the Plus Partner Awards.

Awards were given out in five categories that highlight how these partners reflect Plus's culture, as well as go beyond day-to-day expectations to meet the needs of Plus clients and relocating employees. Nominations were made by Plus employees, then voted on by the Plus global supply chain team and company executives.

The inaugural awards also tie into Plus's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2018, as the company marks five decades of excellence thanks to the contributions of clients, supplier partners, industry friends and Plus employees.

"We're grateful for the wonderful supplier partnerships we've had over the years," Tracey Gatlin, Plus VP of global supply chain, said. "The Plus Partner Award recipients embrace this partnership mentality and are truly great companies to work with. We're excited to celebrate their accomplishments."

In Their Shoes Award: SuiteAmerica

This award recognizes a supplier partner that truly understands the relocating employee experience. They take an empathetic approach not just with the employee, but with his or her entire family. They're there every step of the way.

SuiteAmerica, a global provider of corporate housing solutions, earned this award by offering a program that is completely tailored around the relocating employee. If issues ever arise, SuiteAmerica is the first to reach out to a relocating employee to make sure everything is resolved quickly and effectively. Their empathy and understanding shows in everything they do.

Employee Experience Award: Chamness Worldwide

Many companies provide great service during individual touchpoints with a user. But providing a great experience involves going beyond those touchpoints and looking at the entire company-user relationship holistically. This award recognizes a supplier partner that takes a comprehensive approach to providing a great experience throughout the entire relocation journey.

Chamness Worldwide, a leading provider of destination services, earned this award by always stepping up to help Plus, as well as its clients and their relocating employees. Chamness stops at nothing to provide the best possible solutions, even flying to remote locations to single-handedly search for housing options, which greatly enhances the experience of everyone they work with.

Innovation Award: ReloQuest

This award recognizes a supplier partner that has taken an idea and turned it into a solution that meets the needs of Plus and its clients. They embrace innovation as a company—it's part of their DNA.

ReloQuest, which provides a technology platform to help source temporary housing, apartments and hotels worldwide, fits the bill as an innovative company. Their game-changing approach has helped Plus bring greater transparency to its supply chain. Though a fairly new Plus partner, ReloQuest shows a consistent willingness to bring new solutions to the table.

Plus Values Award: Arpin International

Everything Plus does is based on its six core values: Radical Integrity, Aggressive Collaboration, Unwavering Commitment, No Excuses Accountability, Servant Leadership and Outrageous Results. This award recognizes a supplier partner that emulates these values through their service, company philosophy and character.

Arpin International, a global household goods moving and storage company, exemplifies the Plus values. Unwavering Commitment comes to mind when describing their trust-based relationship with Plus. And they always display No Excuses Accountability and deliver Outrageous Results. Arpin is no doubt a very valuable partner.

Deliver Delight Award: National Corporate Housing

Plus's mission is to deliver delight to everyone it touches. This means not just providing good service, but offering a truly positive end-to-end experience to clients, partners and employees. The Deliver Delight Award is the highest achievement by a Plus partner. It recognizes a company that combines elements from all the other award categories and delivers a truly delightful experience.

National Corporate Housing is the inaugural Deliver Delight Award recipient. This global temporary housing provider is a world-class partner. National Corporate Housing is dependable, flexible and always positive—they deliver delight in every interaction. They provide clear communication and innovative solutions, and they're the type of company that Plus can always turn to.

About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely customized mobility solutions with flawless execution for mid-sized companies to some of the largest, most-recognized brands on the planet. Our clients come from a wide array of industries, and they feature some of the most dynamic mobility programs in the world. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world.

