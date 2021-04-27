Plus Relocation Excels as Industry Leader in Technology, Quality of People and Service

MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Relocation is once again making its mark as one of the most decorated relocation management companies (RMCs), earning five first-place finishes in the most recent industry-wide survey.

In the 17th annual international Relocation Managers' Survey from Trippel Survey & Research, LLC — which is the mobility industry's most comprehensive and trusted third-party survey — Plus recorded best-in-class marks in the following categories:

Quality of People and Service Delivery (net satisfaction)

Breadth of Service Provided (net satisfaction)

Local Supplier Management (net satisfaction)

Technology (net satisfaction)

Technology (average score)

Plus also earned an overall satisfaction score of 8.89 out of 10, which was ahead of the industry average of 8.57.

"After the challenging year that was 2020, I'm happy to see that we've continued to delight our clients in 2021," Plus CEO Susan Benevides said. "Particularly when it comes to our technology, we've been able to provide amazing service and react to ever-changing needs."

Plus's suite of Elo solutions have previously been recognized by The Forum for Expatriate Management for being the most innovative use of technology in global mobility. Through Elo for Mobility Teams, Elo for Employees, Elo Assist and Elo Recruit, Plus has been able to provide unmatched service and support across the entire relocation journey.

Plus and its innovation lab, Plus One, have continued to innovate with Point C, which is changing the way mobility teams manage their programs through a credit-based approach that eliminates exceptions and truly empowers relocating employees.

The results continue a run of success for Plus in the Trippel ratings. Last year, Plus was recognized as the most trusted RMC in the 19th annual domestic Relocation Managers' Survey. Plus also scored the highest net satisfaction rating in the 16th annual international Relocation Managers' Survey. Relocating employees feel the love, too — Plus led the industry in net satisfaction in Trippel's 2019 Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey.

"These results mean so much because they come from the people we serve every day," Benevides said. "We strive to satisfy our clients and their relocating employees in everything we do."

The latest Trippel survey included feedback from nearly 200 corporate mobility managers who handle thousands of international relocations and assignments every year.

