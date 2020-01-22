Plus Relocation Grows Business Development Team With Southeast U.S. Hire

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Relocation is excited to announce the addition of a new Business Development Director as it continues to grow its industry-leading sales team.

Darrah O'Brien joins the team as the new primary contact for businesses in the Southeast U.S. She comes to Plus with a wealth of mobility industry experience, as she spent the previous 14 years in sales roles with Oakwood, a leading global housing provider.

Business Development Director Darrah O'Brien

"I have a proven track record in partnering with customers and designing solutions to support key initiatives in their organization," O'Brien said. "My goal is to learn a different side of the mobility industry and apply the same skill set to grow Plus's customer base."

O'Brien added that she connected right away with Plus's innovative approach.

"I am excited about being a part of an organization that is forward thinking — not just responding to what's happening now in the market, but rather thinking about what's happening next," she said.

The addition of O'Brien continues the growth of Plus's U.S. Business Development team, as she joins other recent hires Dan Johnson and Mike Fitzgerald, who are focused on the U.S. Central and Northeast regions, respectively.

"We know that to truly meet the needs of our future clients, we need the right people in the right places," said Vice President of Business Development Ron Labin. "Adding Darrah to the team in the Southeast continues our strategic growth. She's already well respected in the industry and is going to bring a lot of value to the table."

"We are an innovative company and we want to partner with clients who share that goal," Plus CEO Susan Benevides said. "Our Business Development team leads this charge. I'm thrilled to add someone as skilled and experienced as Darrah to the mix."



