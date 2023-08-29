Plus Relocation Grows with New Regional Manager in Singapore

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Relocation is excited to announce the addition of a new Regional Manager in Singapore as it continues its strategic growth in the global mobility industry.

Ganga Devi Karapenan

Ganga Devi Karapenan is a mobility veteran with more than 17 years of expertise in mobility operations, account management, business development, supply chain, and service delivery. Karapenan will be leading Plus's Singapore service office where her experience and leadership will be a cornerstone of Plus's world-class service as it expands into the Asia-Pacific region and grows alongside its clients.

"Our clients are expanding and moving more people in APAC," said Tracey Gatlin, SVP of Global Services & Supply Chain at Plus. "I'm thrilled to have Ganga overseeing everything we're building to make sure every relocating employee gets the high-tech, high-touch experience Plus is known for delivering."

In previous roles, Karapenan has led an expansion of mobility services into APAC, including acting as a manager for international payroll and compensation planning. She single-handedly led the establishment of a start-up relocation management company's office in Singapore, creating a successful foothold for expansion and service delivery. Now, she's bringing that experience to Plus, as Plus finalizes a transition of APAC mobility services from Hong Kong and Shanghai to Singapore.

According to Gatlin, Plus couldn't have found a better person for this opportunity. "Ganga has a contagious and unstoppable drive to make mobility better for everyone, and I can't wait to work alongside her."

About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 175 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.

