Plus Relocation Grows with New VP of Internal Audit

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Relocation is excited to announce the addition of a new Vice President of Internal Audit as it continues its strategic growth in the global mobility industry.

Charlie Welf joins Plus with over three decades of information technology experience, serving in leadership roles for several multi-billion-dollar companies. An experienced senior information technology management consultant, Charlie will lead Plus in internal audit processes across the entire company.

Charlie Welf

Charlie worked for over 30 years at Supervalu (now UNFI), ultimately attaining the role of Vice President of Supply Chain Applications. While there, he was responsible for all technology development for the company's supply chain. He was also deeply involved in forming Supervalu's SOX audit controls for IT and was responsible for Supply Chain M&A activity.

Joe Benevides, Chief Operating Officer, said, "As a leading global relocation company that continues to grow, our clients' security is paramount to our operations. This new role, filled by a dedicated expert in the field, demonstrates our commitment to a robust audit program that confidently manages sensitive information for Fortune 500 companies across the world. We are so excited to welcome Charlie to the team."

While Charlie has worked primarily in information technology, he has always had a knack for finance. He strongly believes that systems—along with strong internal controls—are key to an environment that protects financial integrity and data security, both of which are important to Plus and our clients.

As part of our commitment to further our expertise in both areas, the company is currently finalizing SOC-2 certification for the Plus One innovation lab— a sister company that manages Plus's SaaS benefit selection platform. SOC is the top compliance certification for data security, including internal controls and processes for guaranteeing the protection of user, client, and internal data.

Charlie's addition to the Plus demonstrates the company's dedication to security, compliance, and growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Plus team.

About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.

