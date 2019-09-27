Plus Relocation Launches Plus One, a Cutting-Edge Mobility Innovation Lab

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Relocation announces today the launch of a new entity that will transform the way the mobility industry works.

Plus One, a wholly owned entity of Plus Relocation, will serve as an innovation lab focused on developing and implementing new technology solutions that will make life better for mobile employees as well as the multinational companies moving them all over the world.

"The mobility industry is all about movement, but for so long relocation companies have been resistant to change when it comes to how we operate," said Plus Relocation CEO Susan Benevides. "The launch of Plus One takes Plus Relocation's commitment to innovation one step further by providing a space to imagine, collaborate, design and test solutions in a dedicated way.

Plus One will continue to explore ways to improve the mobility experience and solve talent challenges through cutting-edge platforms and services outside of traditional relocation management offerings.

"This is the ground floor of something really exciting," Benevides said. "Plus One will be our lab where we can brainstorm, experiment and really push this industry forward. We're going to be doing things people haven't seen before in mobility."

About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.

About Plus One

Plus One is Plus Relocation's center of innovation where we dream, explore and scale new solutions for today's talent challenges. With a commitment to ideation and innovation, Plus One is focused on radically transforming the mobility industry through cutting-edge platforms and services.

