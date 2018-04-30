Plus Relocation Once Again Tops Global Mobility Industry in Client Satisfaction

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, relocation managers across the country rated Plus Relocation No. 1 in global mobility support, according to the results of the industry's most comprehensive and trusted third-party survey.

Plus scored an 8.75 out of 10 in overall client satisfaction in the 14th annual international Relocation Managers' Survey from Trippel Survey & Research, LLC. This outpaced 13 other relocation management companies that were evaluated and was ahead of the industry average of 8.29.

Plus also recorded the top ratings in the areas of local supplier management and technology, and was ahead of the industry average in quality of service and people, as well as value.

"We look at Trippel results as a great benchmark in the mobility industry, and we're excited to once again score highly," Plus Relocation CEO Susan Schneider said. "It speaks to our mission of delivering delight to all of our clients."

Clients haven't kept their delight a secret the past few years, as Plus led in overall satisfaction in Trippel's 2017 and 2018 international surveys. Relocating employees feel the love, too—Plus led the industry in net satisfaction in Trippel's 2016 Annual Relocating Employee Survey.

"It's all about the experience," Schneider said. "Our goal is to provide a world-class customer experience to everyone we work with, every day. That's what we're passionate about."

This year's Trippel survey included feedback from nearly 180 corporate relocation managers who handle thousands of expatriate moves across the world every year.

About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely customized mobility solutions with flawless execution for mid-sized companies to some of the largest, most-recognized brands on the planet. Our clients come from a wide array of industries, and they feature some of the most dynamic mobility programs in the world. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.

