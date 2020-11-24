Plus Relocation Shines as Mobility Industry's Most Trusted Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year marked by unprecedented challenges, Plus Relocation cemented itself as the most trusted relocation management partner in the mobility industry according to clients.

Plus recorded a 9.71 average score (out of 10) and 94.1 percent net satisfaction rating on the question of trust in the 19th annual Relocation Managers' Survey from Trippel Survey & Research, LLC, which is the industry's most comprehensive and trusted third-party survey. Both of these outpaced results for the other 12 relocation companies in the survey and were ahead of the industry average score of 9.23 and average satisfaction rating of 79.3 percent.

"This has been a year like no other, and that's made the relationship between relocation provider and client more important than ever," Plus CEO Susan Benevides said. "We pride ourselves on being a trusted partner of every company we work with."

In addition to leading the industry in trust, Plus received the highest average score and net satisfaction rating in the categories of data security and cultural fit. Plus was also among the industry leaders for reporting and overall satisfaction.

The results continue a run of success for Plus in the Trippel ratings. Earlier this year, Plus scored the highest net satisfaction rating in Trippel's 16th annual international Relocation Managers' Survey, which focused on moves outside of the U.S. Relocating employees feel the love, too — Plus led the industry in net satisfaction in Trippel's 2019 Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey.

"Relocation companies can say they're the best, but the proof really comes from the mobility teams and relocating employees we serve," Benevides said. "These recent results show that we truly deliver delight."

The latest Trippel survey included feedback from more than 300 corporate mobility managers who handle thousands of U.S. domestic relocations every year.

About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.

