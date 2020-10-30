Plus1Vote Provides FREE Lyft Rides to The Polls

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26th, Plus1Vote – a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting out the vote and improving representation of young people and people of color in our democracy – launched a campaign to provide free Lyft rides to the polls to those without transportation, in an effort to engage young and marginalized voters to ensure their voice is heard for the 2020 election.

Did you know that 29% of youth do not vote due to lack of transportation, and that it impacts younger adults, seniors and low income eligible voters the most? As part of the mission of Plus1Vote to mobilize a record number of voters and remove this barrier, Plus1Vote is covering the cost of Lyft rides (up to $20 round trip) to the polls during early voting and on election day in select communities disproportionately impacted by income inequality and voter suppression, including:

Florida ( Miami-Dade , Palm Beach , and Broward counties)

( , , and counties) Georgia ( Fulton and DeKalb counties)

( and counties) **New Georgia Project has come on board to partner with Plus1Vote on this campaign, which will expand to cover state wide on November 3 rd .

. South Carolina ( Richland and Charleston counties)

( and counties) Mississippi ( Coahoma and Hinds counties * November 3rd only)

This campaign is targeted to eligible voters and polling locations that need this barrier knocked down to vote.

"Most of us don't even think about the ease with which we can just jump in a car and drive to the polls. But that is a privilege that millions of eligible voters do not share. A lot of people, especially those who have lost jobs during the pandemic, don't know how they will afford next month's rent, much less how to pay for a ride to go and vote. If you are intent on giving a voice to the voiceless in our democracy, you must work to eliminate the structural barriers that prevent people from voting." - Roshan Mody, Co-Founder, Plus1Vote

"You don't typically think of getting to the polls as a financial hurdle, but that was a reality for 15 million Americans in 2016, an election that was decided by only 70 thousand votes. With so many out of work as a result of the pandemic, we need to do all that we can to get folks with limited resources to the polls in order to vote for the representation they deserve." - Saad Amer, Co-Founder, Plus1Vote

