Plus3 IT Systems Achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

RESTON, Va., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT), announced today that it has achieved AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates Plus3 IT as an AWS Partner who demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

Plus3 IT & AWS: Small Business, Big Impact

"Plus3 IT is thrilled to achieve AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status with the AWS Partner Network (APN), as it has been a longstanding goal of ours. To be recognized in this way, as a small disadvantaged business serving primarily NatSec Government customers, proves the scale and large mission impact we achieve with our expertise," said Chris Isaacs, Plus3 IT Chief Technology Officer (CTO). "Completing this milestone is a testament to Plus3 IT's AWS expertise by accomplishment of the extensive accreditation and certification process. We are proud to demonstrate our dedication to helping our customers achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation of AWS."

To earn AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, companies must complete a rigorous approval process, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of technical consultants with AWS Certifications and have strong proficiency in project management and professional services. During the approval process, Plus3 IT's expertise and success stories distinguished the company as a "one-of-a-kind" small business.

AWS Premier Tier Services Partners are the most experienced partners and recognized as leaders in their respective geographical, vertical, or horizontal markets. They have deep technical expertise with multiple partner program validations and demonstrated success working with a large number of customers at scale.

Plus3 IT has migrated hundreds of business and mission applications to AWS, using dozens of AWS services and tools for Federal, DoD, and IC customers. Plus3 IT holds multiple AWS designations, including AWS DevOps Competency status, AWS Government Competency status, and AWS Migration Competency status. Plus3 IT is also a part of multiple APN Programs, including the AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS Public Sector Solution Provider, AWS Solution Provider programs and Authority to Operate (ATO) on AWS or the Global Security and Compliance Acceleration (GSCA).

Plus3 IT is a privately owned small business, headquartered in Reston, VA. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through the delivery of cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, and cloud enabled data analytics. Plus3 IT has proven and documented success supporting Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), and Federal customers in all things related to cloud.

