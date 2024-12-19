Plus3 IT Systems Awarded as Subcontractor for DLA JETS 2.0

RESTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (or Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a subcontract from Emagine IT, Inc. for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) 2.0 contract. With this award, Plus3 IT will have the opportunity to provide DLA with a range of information technology (IT) services including applications and infrastructure support.

Plus3 IT's Director of Corporate Growth and Communication and Business Development Lead, Emma Webster, said, "We are thrilled for this opportunity to provide enterprise level technical expertise for a new Government customer. Plus3 IT is geared to deliver top-notch development and management support, and is primed to complete amazing work with the Emagine IT, Inc. team."

Defense Logistic Agency's J6 Enterprise Technology Services 2.0 is a 6-billion dollar Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. Contractors will provide a full range of IT services across multiple task areas including network and telecommunications, cybersecurity support services, cloud hosting services, and more. Plus3 IT will be fulfilling service requirements and bolstering enterprise operations and security.

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is a SITE III small business Prime and a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

