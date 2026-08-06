Plus3 IT Systems Awarded NASA SEWP VI Contracts

RESTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is proud to announce our selection for the 6th Generation of NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurements (SEWP VI) Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). Plus3 IT was awarded contracts in both Category B and Category C, marking a significant milestone in delivering enterprise-wide and mission-focused capabilities.

"Being selected for the NASA SEWP VI contract in both Category B and Category C is a testament to the dedication of our team and the strength of our service-centric approach to IT modernization," said Plus3 IT CEO, Mark Jefferson. "With this vehicle, we are excited to extend our expertise beyond our core mission partners to serve every agency across the Federal Government, delivering innovative, resilient, and scalable technology solutions that drive mission success."

With a $20B ceiling on each contract and a broad scope across Information Technology, Communication, and Audio Visual (ITC/AV) solutions and services, the SEWP VI contracts provide a robust vehicle for modern ITC/AV solutions, available to every agency in the Federal Government.

About Plus3 IT

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert IT services firm that drives valuable mission impact, Plus3 IT unlocks the power of leading edge technologies through multi-cloud infrastructure, secure guardrails, data management and engineering, and artificial intelligence. We are the trusted architects of innovative secure digital solutions, solving the hard problems and driving value through expertise and authentic partnership.

For eleven years, Plus3 IT has been supporting the Federal Government with capabilities including a forward-leaning approach to cloud and data management.

Visit our website: https://www.plus3it.com

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SOURCE Plus3 IT Systems