Plus3 IT Systems Achieves CMMI Maturity Level 3 Appraisal for Development and Services

RESTON, Va., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) a leading small business provider of cloud, artificial intelligence, and data solutions, today announced that it has successfully achieved a benchmark appraisal for Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® Maturity Level 3 for both Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) V3.0. Meeting this benchmark indicates that Plus3 IT is performing at a "defined" level, utilizing established, proactive, and standardized processes across the organization to deliver high-quality, reliable solutions. CMMI is a trusted, world-class performance improvement framework that helps organizations streamline process improvement and encourage a culture of excellence. Achieving CMMI Level 3 (DEV & SVC) confirms that Plus3 IT's processes are tailored to specific project needs while adhering to enterprise-wide standards, resulting in improved efficiency, reduced risk, and higher customer satisfaction.

"This CMMI Level 3 appraisal is a testament to our firm's dedication to quality, continuous improvement, and the ability to consistently provide top-tier services to our clients," said Mark Jefferson, Plus3 IT Chief Executive Officer and CMMI sponsor. "By aligning our development and service processes with industry best practices, we are better positioned to handle complex projects and deliver measurable results."

This certification is particularly vital for Plus3 IT's work with federal, defense, and commercial clients, demonstrating a commitment to repeatable, high-quality development practices and service delivery.

About Plus3 IT

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert IT services firm that drives valuable mission impact, Plus3 IT unlocks the power of leading edge technologies through multi-cloud infrastructure, secure guardrails, data management and engineering, and artificial intelligence. We are the trusted architects of innovative secure digital solutions, solving the hard problems and driving value through expertise and authentic partnership. For over ten years, Plus3 IT has been supporting the Federal Government with capabilities including a forward-leaning approach to cloud and data management.

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