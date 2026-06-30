PLUS3 IT SYSTEMS NAMED A TOP WORKPLACE BY WTOP!

RESTON, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) has been named a Top Workplace in the Washington, D.C. area. This year's list honors more than 300 companies including government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, schools, and businesses. Of the 117 businesses in the Small category, Plus3 IT was ranked number eleven! This award is earned, not bought with selection based solely on employee feedback measuring workplace culture, employee satisfaction and growth potential, and company values. Now in its 13th year, Washington D.C. Top Workplaces is honoring the best places to work in the region, and for the first time, the awards are in partnership with WTOP News.

"This marks our fifth Top Workplace award overall, a clear sign of our successful efforts to mature our corporate processes as Plus3 IT reaches its 11th anniversary," commented Plus3 IT CEO, Mark Jefferson. "The consistent positive feedback from our team demonstrates our commitment to fostering a unique and stimulating culture, which is strongly supported by our corporate identity."

The full list along with additional content is featured on WTOP's website.

About Plus3 IT

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small, disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert IT services firm that drives valuable mission impact, Plus3 IT unlocks the power of leading edge technologies through multi-cloud infrastructure, secure guardrails, data management and engineering, and artificial intelligence. We are the trusted architects of innovative secure digital solutions, solving the hard problems and driving value through expertise and authentic partnership. For more than ten years, Plus3 IT has been supporting the Federal Government with capabilities including a forward-leaning approach to cloud and data management.

Follow Plus3 IT Systems news on LinkedIn, Facebook, and @Plus3IT on X.

For general inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Plus3 IT Systems