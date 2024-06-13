PLUS3 IT SYSTEMS TO EXPAND SPACE MISSION SUPPORT CAPABILITIES ON THE NOAA TRACSS PROGRAM

RESTON, Va., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is excited to announce its role providing cloud expertise as a subcontractor to Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Traffic Coordination System for Space, or "TraCSS" contract.

The contract requires system integration and cloud management services to implement an enterprise solution for ingesting, archiving, processing, and disseminating Space Situational Awareness (SSA) data and products. TraCSS will eventually take over civil space traffic coordination services from the Department of Defense (DoD), as directed by Space Policy Directive 3 in 2018. Plus3 IT serves as the cloud innovation team, providing a well-architected, scalable, and secure cloud-based architecture for the collection, analysis, storage, and dissemination of data from various sources and sensors.

"We are thrilled to expand our space mission portfolio with this new customer," said Joel Loyd, Plus3 IT Vice President of Cloud Services. "We are also very excited about working with Parsons Corporation and their team of experts in space domain awareness."

To execute this work, Plus3 IT is leveraging its experience with secure cloud services and enterprise cloud governance for multiple Department of Defense and Intelligence Community (IC) missions and customers. This is the second recent award in which Plus3 IT is applying cloud architecture expertise to space-based missions with critical sensor data.

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is also a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

