Plus3 IT Systems Wins Prime Award on the MDA SHIELD Contract

RESTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (or Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

About Plus3 IT

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert IT services firm that drives valuable mission impact, Plus3 IT unlocks the power of leading edge technologies through multi-cloud infrastructure, secure guardrails, data management and engineering, and artificial intelligence. We are the trusted architects of innovative secure digital solutions, solving the hard problems and driving value through expertise and authentic partnership. For ten years, Plus3 IT has been supporting the Federal Government with capabilities including a forward-leaning approach to cloud and data management.

