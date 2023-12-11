Plusgrade and AirAsia Launch "ZoneUp" Upgrade Program, Expanding Ancillary Revenue Solutions in APAC

Plusgrade and AirAsia introduce "ZoneUp", allowing passengers to bid for upgrades on AirAsia flights.

The program offers upgrades to premium amenities like AirAsia Premium Flatbeds, Quiet Zone Seats, and Hot Seats with extra legroom.

The collaboration reflects a commitment to enhancing travel experiences in the Asia-Pacific region giving travelers more choice and flexibility.

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plusgrade , the leading provider of ancillary revenue solutions for the global travel industry, and AirAsia , Asia's leading low-cost carrier, are proud to announce the launch of "Zone Up". This program allows passengers to enhance their travel experience by bidding for upgrades on eligible AirAsia flights, further strengthening the partnership established with the multi-year, multi-product collaboration announcement in February.

Starting this month, the AirAsia "ZoneUp" program will be available on all AirAsia Malaysia (AK) and AirAsia X (D7) flights. The program allows passengers who booked standard tickets to bid for premium upgrades, including the acclaimed AirAsia Premium Flatbeds, Quiet Zone seats, and Hot seats with extra legroom. This collaboration with Plusgrade enables AirAsia to provide more travelers with access to enhanced comfort and seating options, all while enjoying significant savings.

"We're thrilled to be bringing our signature and leading upgrade program to AirAsia, underscoring our shared commitment to innovation and creating memorable travel experiences," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "Together we are creating added value for travelers while unlocking the full potential of ancillary revenue growth for AirAsia."

Travel in the APAC region has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with passengers increasingly looking for ways to enhance their travel experience. The AirAsia ZoneUp program caters to this growing demand by offering passengers a chance to elevate their journeys, creating lasting memories while enjoying significant savings.This new feature reflects AirAsia's unwavering commitment to enhancing customer experiences, ensuring greater choice, and adding substantial value to travelers.

"AirAsia has always been committed to continuous improvement of customer experience across every touchpoint for our guests," said Ms Karen Chan, Group Chief Commercial Officer at AirAsia. "The AirAsia ZoneUp program is a testament to our dedication to provide value and choice to our guests. We are excited to partner with Plusgrade to make premium upgrades more accessible and affordable in ASEAN and beyond."

This partnership exemplifies Plusgrade's mission to bring innovative products to travel partners worldwide. By combining AirAsia's loyal customer base with Plusgrade's expertise in ancillary revenue optimization, the ZoneUp program is poised to redefine travel experiences for passengers across the APAC region.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As an ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world.

About AirAsia

AirAsia is the World's Best Low Cost Airline, flying to more than 130 destinations in the region and beyond. Founded in 2001, the airline has flown close to a billion passengers. With the resume of travel worldwide, AirAsia has gradually reinstated flights for many of its popular routes whilst launching new ones. AirAsia's vision and mission have always been to serve the underserved. Throughout its two decades of service, the airline has connected people and places, and has largely been credited for democratising affordable air travel in the region with its now famous tagline 'Now Everyone Can Fly''.

