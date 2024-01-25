Plusgrade and LifeMiles Partner to Deliver Enhanced Revenue Streams and Deepen LifeMiles Member Engagement

  • This partnership signifies a strengthened commitment between Plusgrade and LifeMiles to deliver enhanced and critical ancillary revenue streams.
  • LifeMiles will leverage Plusgrade's decades of loyalty expertise and strategic data insights to deepen engagement with LifeMiles members.
  • Plusgrade's expanded footprint within South America signifies its sustained growth and reach within the global travel industry.

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Plusgrade, a leading provider of ancillary revenue solutions for the global travel industry, proudly announces a partnership with LifeMiles, Avianca´s frequent flyer and loyalty program. Avianca is the largest airline in Colombia and has more than 13 million LifeMiles members. The program will integrate Plusgrade's cutting-edge data science and predictive analytics to enhance member engagement when buying miles through targeted and personalized offers, accelerating LifeMiles members' journey to their reward goals.

Now powered by Points, Plusgrade's loyalty business unit, the Buy Miles feature empowers LifeMiles members to expedite their reward journey by making a lump-sum purchase of miles, which can be redeemed immediately or for future travel. The demand for versatile options, like buying miles, isn't just a capability – it serves as a catalyst that propels airlines towards increasing ancillary revenue and building an expanded and engaged customer base.

"This partnership emphasizes our commitment to innovation and growth," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "We're excited to deliver strategic tools and member insights that will drive critical revenue for LifeMiles, empowering LifeMiles members to more deeply engage with the program."

The evolving travel landscape highlights the need for flexibility, convenience and personalized tools that cater to the diverse needs of passengers. Today's airline loyalty program members, who are well-traveled and discerning, seek exceptional experiences. LifeMiles and Plusgrade are positioned to meet these expectations and adapt to the evolving requirements of modern travelers.

"Our partnership with Plusgrade marks a pivotal step in our ongoing commitment to creating personalized and engaging travel experiences for our travelers," said Matt Vincett, CEO at LifeMiles. "This collaboration enables us to gain access to powerful data-driven techniques; the benefit to our valued members is more personalized offers that accelerate their path to reaching reward goals."

The partnership underscores Plusgrade's commitment to enhancing the ancillary revenue landscape and actively contributing to the evolution of loyalty programs alongside its partners. For over two decades, Points, a Plusgrade company has been helping loyalty programs build, power and grow their best experience. Since its founding, they've maintained a relentless focus on fostering loyalty and trust with over 60+ partners in the airline, travel, hotel, retail and financial ecosystem around the globe.

To learn more about the Buy Miles feature, visit https://www.lifemiles.com/miles/buy.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world.

About LifeMiles

LifeMiles is Avianca´s loyalty program, in which more than 13 million members worldwide earn miles by traveling with Avianca and Star Alliance member airlines (26). As frequent travelers, members can qualify for an elite status in Avianca and enjoy preferential benefits while traveling. Additionally, members can earn miles by using a LifeMiles credit card, converting points to miles from other programs, using the LifeMiles hotels and car rental platforms or by choosing to shop at commercial partners in Colombia and Central America. The program also offers various mile purchase options, subscription plans from Club LifeMiles, and award-winning promotions to rack up miles fast. LifeMiles allows members to redeem miles for flights in Avianca and Star Alliance member airlines, to more than 1,500 destinations worldwide, hotel nights, car rentals, and purchases in more than 150 commercial partners in various categories. Moreover, LifeMiles also offers the option to transfer or donate miles to social causes.

