Plush Toy Manufacturer Yortoob Enters Licensed Character Manufacturing Supply Chain for Global Entertainment IP

YANGZHOU, China, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, plush toy manufacturer Yangzhou Home Ka Crafts Co., Ltd. (Yortoob) announced its official entry into the licensed character manufacturing supply chain for global entertainment IPs, supported by internationally recognized compliance certifications Disney FAMA. The development reflects the company's ongoing alignment with international manufacturing standards for licensed plush merchandise and marks a step in its participation in global entertainment IP supply chain programs.

Plush Toy Manufacturer Yortoob Enters Licensed Character Manufacturing Supply Chain

Why Licensed Character Manufacturing Is Expanding in the Global IP Market

Driven by the global IP licensing, themed experiences, and fan consumption markets, the global entertainment merchandise industry continues to grow. Plush toys and soft toy collectibles have become one of the most active categories in licensed IP merchandise.

Licensed plush toys are closely linked to emotional connections, character interaction, and collectible culture. Consumers are showing growing interest in products that extend the experience of entertainment IPs into their daily lives, particularly character-based plush toys, themed gifts, and collections.

As a result, soft toy manufacturers with compliant production systems and large-scale manufacturing capabilities are joining the licensed character manufacturing global supply chain.

Compliance & International Manufacturing Standards

Compliance requirements have become an important consideration in licensed entertainment manufacturing, particularly in areas such as factory capability, material safety, quality control, and supply chain transparency.

An essential factor behind Yortoob's entry into the licensed manufacturing supply chain is its FAMA certification. Manufacturers producing Disney-compliant products in FAMA-certified factory require Disney's FAMA certification. This certification not only authorizes manufacturing qualifications but also demonstrates production compliance and supply chain transparency.

In addition to Disney FAMA, Yortoob holds several internationally recognized certifications, including ICTI, BSCI, and ISO 9001, to ensure its product quality and compliance with regulatory requirements in Europe (CE) and voluntary technical standards in the U.S. (ASTM).

OEM/ODM Development & Agile Product Manufacturing

In today's entertainment merchandise market, IP character products typically require shorter development timelines and more flexible production response capabilities to keep pace with seasonal events, retail launches, and promotional campaigns.

As a vertically integrated plush toy and stuffed animal manufacturer, Yortoob offers ODM/OEM plush toy services covering fabric development, product design, rapid prototyping, and mass production. The company supports both small-batch custom plush toy development and large-scale production solutions for international clients.

Large-scale Production & Supply Chain Coordination

Licensed IP merchandise requires manufacturer management of large-scale production, reliable delivery schedules, and guaranteed product quality across multiple retail and distribution networks. This places greater demands on large-scale production and supply chain coordination.

Located in Yangzhou, China, Yortoob operates a 12,000-square-meter production facility equipped with more than 10 standardized workshops and a complete production line system. The company maintains a monthly production capacity of approximately 300,000 units, supported by over 30 designers, 30 quality control personnel, and more than 200 factory employees for product development and manufacturing operations.

Through integrated production management and supply chain coordination, Yortoob offers global customers large-scale production and reliable delivery solutions for wholesale plush toys and licensed merchandise.

About Yortoob

Founded in 2015, Yortoob is a plush toy manufacturer, specializing in custom stuffed animals, plush toys, home textiles, pet supplies, and craft gifts. The company provides OEM and ODM manufacturing services to global wholesalers, retailers, and licensed product partners, serving over 10,000 clients in more than 50 countries. Its products are primarily sold in European, Middle Eastern, North American, and Asian markets.

Media Contact:

Person: Carrie Lee

Email: [email protected]

Yangzhou Home Ka Crafts Co., Ltd.

https://www.yortoob.com/

SOURCE Yangzhou Home Ka Crafts Co., Ltd.