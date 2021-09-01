PlushBeds Awarded 2021 Eco-Excellence Mattress Award

CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlushBeds, the leader in healthy sleep and organic and sustainable mattress brands, is honored to announce its Botanical Bliss organic latex mattress has been selected as the "Eco-Mattress" category's winner in the Eco-Excellence Awards 2021 lineup.

This is the 11th consecutive Eco-Excellence Awards held by B/WELL magazine. Award winners are chosen based on their achievements in health, wellness, and sustainability.

Only the most socially and environmentally responsible companies are chosen as Eco-Excellence Award Winners. B/WELL magazine created the Eco-Excellence Awards because health, personal wellness, and quality of life are top priorities for those at the magazine.

"PlushBeds' mission has always been about making amazing, natural mattresses that are healthy and comfortable to sleep on," Michael Hughes, CEO at PlushBeds stated, "It's an honor to be recognized for our excellence in social and environmental sustainability."

The judges at the 2021 Eco-Excellence Awards recognized the hard work that goes into making every one of PlushBeds' Botanical Bliss organic latex mattresses comfortable, sustainable, and safe for sleepers.

About PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress

The Botanical Bliss organic latex mattress is a favorite among chiropractors and orthopedic specialists due to its resilience and superior pressure relief. It is available in different thicknesses and firmness options, depending on a sleeper's preferences.

Additionally, the Botanical Bliss organic latex mattress contains a soft knitted GOTS-certified organic cotton cover, which provides unrestricted air flow. The mattress also contains as much as 10 pounds of New Zealand wool, which acts as a natural fire barrier and regulates temperature, allowing for peaceful, uninterrupted sleep.

The Botanical Bliss organic latex mattress has received 17 different safety and sustainability certifications and operating standards. All of PlushBeds' mattresses, including the Botanical Bliss organic latex mattress, are GreenGuard Gold certified. Less than one percent of mattresses on the market have achieved this certification.

Like all of PlushBeds' mattresses, the Botanical Bliss organic latex mattress is hand-crafted in the USA by skilled craftsmen.

About the Eco-Excellence Awards

The awards, sponsored by B/WELL magazine, and now in their 11th year, recognize excellence in environmental and social sustainability for companies, websites, products and services, across the whole foods, health and wellness industries. Last year, over 500 products were reviewed, one million + unique visitors, and nearly 400,000 fans voted!

To learn more about the Eco-Excellence Awards, visit:

https://www.ecoexcellenceawards.com/about

To learn more about the B/WELL magazine, visit

https://www.bwellmag.com/

About PlushBeds

PlushBeds' standards exceed those of other companies in the industry. PlushBeds uses rigorous testing and certification standards to ensure all products are sustainable. The company holds its commitment to transparency and environmental friendliness to the highest esteem.

In June, the PlushBeds Natural Wool Topper was selected as the best handmade natural wool topper out of 9,847 bedding products by the Good Housekeeping 2021 Bedding Awards for its luxurious feel, pillow-top comfort, and natural temperature-regulating materials. Evaluators "were wowed" by the topper's materials, and testers attested that it alleviated back pain.

