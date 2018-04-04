PlushCare Serves Over 1,000 PrEP Patients Via Virtual Care

PrEP (or pre-exposure prophylaxis) is an anti-HIV medication that helps prevent HIV infection in HIV-negative individuals. The once-daily medication, which must be prescribed by a physician, works by interfering with the virus's ability to create copies of itself in the human body, thereby preventing HIV from replicating and spreading.

When administered properly, PrEP has been shown to reduce the risk of contracting HIV through sex up to 99 percent. Despite this fact, the CDC reports that one in three doctors nationwide do not know about PrEP and many providers won't prescribe it to their patients.

PlushCare seeks to fill those healthcare gaps with its virtual PrEP Program, allowing patients to get on the medication by seeing a physician through their smartphone, computer or tablet. During a PrEP consultation, doctors answer questions for patients, order labs and send prescriptions to the patient's local pharmacy if they are a candidate for PrEP. PrEP patients with PlushCare need to check in with a PlushCare physician every 90 days to ensure they are still HIV-free and responding well to the medication.

"We are thrilled to be leading the effort to help people access PrEP," said PlushCare Chief Medical Officer James Wantuck. "Our program ensures safe and highly effective prevention for HIV, supporting the goal of zero new HIV infections in the US."

By allowing anyone to video chat with a doctor or access treatment from their smart devices, PlushCare is democratizing PrEP by improving access like never before. In fact, 63% of PlushCare's PrEP patients are located outside of top 10 metro areas, meaning PlushCare is reaching areas where existing LGBT healthcare networks have historically struggled.

Access to high quality, PrEP-trained physicians has long been a challenge for patients, particularly those located outside of metropolitan areas. With the PlushCare app on their phone, anyone can speak with a physician to learn whether PrEP is the right choice and get access to the medication fast. Studies have shown that same-day access to a PrEP doctor is a key factor in whether a patient begins a PrEP regimen or not. 95%+ of PlushCare's patients see a doctor in the same day.

PlushCare allows anyone in the 42 states it serves to access PrEP quickly and easily from their smartphone or computer. The comprehensive end-to-end treatment, complete with online doctors visits, lab testing and follow up appointments makes it simple and easy to get PrEP wherever the patient is located.

PlushCare believes an excellent patient-physician relationship is essential to the prevention or treatment of any chronic illness. By giving our patients access to fast testing and on-demand access to top tier doctors, we hope to foster a healthier, more prepared population.

PlushCare now serves the following states and will soon serve all 50 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

