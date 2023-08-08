PlusMedia and Deep Sync partner to introduce an exclusive College Direct Mail Program; The College Hub - Connecting with College Students at Home

News provided by

PlusMedia

08 Aug, 2023, 17:15 ET

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlusMedia, LLC, a leading provider of innovative marketing solutions, and Deep Sync, a provider of best-in-class marketing audiences, are thrilled to announce the launch of our exclusive College Direct Mail Program.

Designed specifically to target this hard-to-reach demographic through quality names utilized by major advertisers, our program leverages the power of direct mail to deliver tailored marketing materials directly to students' homes through a co-operative mailing effort. By capitalizing on this unique opportunity, brands can effectively engage students and establish meaningful relationships – without paying postage costs! This is the first program of its kind to offer Connected TV and Social Media integration opportunities.

"It's exciting to be part of this first time College Direct Mail program that has the capability to integrate digital media elements," said Sandra Roscoe, EVP Media Monetization & Growth PlusMedia. "Brands are asking for new ways to reach the College Market and our partnership with Deep Sync is making it happen."

"We're thrilled to join forces with PlusMedia for the College Direct Mail Program. With their experience planning and executing cooperative mailers and our high-quality, deterministic datasets, this partnership will open new possibilities for targeted marketing campaigns," said Grant Ries, CEO Deep Sync. "For the first time, clients will be able to combine the power of cooperative mailers and the ability to reach niche audiences through both direct mail and digital media."

To request more information, please contact Sandra Roscoe at 203.448.4810 or [email protected].

About PlusMedia

PlusMedia, LLC is a full-service performance marketing company dedicated to helping direct-to-consumer and nonprofit brands acquire and retain customers and donors and drive revenue growth. The company's mission is to grow its clients' businesses through strategic multichannel media campaigns that expand reach, maximize ROI, and increase bottom-line profitability. For more information, visit plusme.com.

About Deep Sync

Deep Sync's data and technology solutions are used by agencies and brands to build audience insights and to create targeted offline and online audiences. With the most accurate and comprehensive data in the industry, Deep Sync provides privacy-first, omnichannel audience addressability solutions for thousands of clients. For more information, visit deepsync.com.

SOURCE PlusMedia

Also from this source

PlusMedia Names Mitch Peipert as Chief Financial Officer

PlusMedia Welcomes Jamie Rush as SVP, Director of Business Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.