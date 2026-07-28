plusOne Launches at Ulta Beauty®, Marking a New Milestone in the Evolution of Beauty & Wellness

The nationwide launch reflects growing consumer demand for intimate wellness as an essential part of everyday self-care.

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As beauty and wellness continue to converge, plusOne – leaders in accessible, high-quality intimate wellness – announced today its launch at Ulta Beauty®, becoming the largest intimate wellness brand to be broadly carried by the nation's largest beauty retailer.

plusOne

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in how consumers define wellness. Intimate wellness has become an essential part of everyday self-care, and partnering with Ulta Beauty® makes these trusted products more accessible than ever before," said Maria Warrington, CEO of Beacon Wellness Brands. "This launch reflects where consumer expectations are headed and represents an important milestone in making intimate wellness part of the mainstream wellness conversation."

The launch comes amid strong category momentum, with the U.S. women's wellness products market projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR through 2033, fueled by increasing consumer demand for preventive health, hormone health, mental wellness, and healthy aging. Reflecting this broader shift in how consumers approach wellness, shoppers are seeking trusted products that support everything from intimacy and menopause to relaxation, sleep, and overall well-being in one destination. A curated assortment of plusOne's personal toys, massagers, and wellness care products, including the Rose Arouser, Vibrating Bullet, Menopause Massager, Cooling Hydrating Mist, and more, are now available on shelves in over 1,300 Ulta Beauty® stores nationwide, and online.

"At Ulta Beauty®, we're continuously evolving our wellness assortment to reflect the ways our guests are redefining self-care," said Laura Beres, Vice President of Wellness, Ulta Beauty®. "As beauty and wellness become increasingly interconnected, we're seeing growing interest in trusted solutions that support every aspect of our guests' wellbeing, from skincare and sleep to menopause and intimate wellness. plusOne is a meaningful addition to our assortment, offering thoughtfully designed products that help normalize conversations around intimacy while empowering guests to care for their wellbeing with confidence. We're proud to partner with plusOne to make these solutions more accessible and continue expanding our wellness destination with brands that meet guests wherever they are on their wellness journey."

As today's consumers increasingly seek wellness solutions that fit seamlessly into their daily lives, retailers are expanding their assortments to reflect those changing expectations. By launching at Ulta Beauty® , plusOne is helping make intimate wellness more visible and accessible alongside skincare, body care, and other wellness essentials.

"I'm personally thrilled to launch plusOne at Ulta Beauty® where our shared vision for more holistic, approachable self-care feels so naturally aligned," said Sonja Bjornsen, SVP of Global Sales Strategy & Growth at Beacon Wellness Brands. "Together, we're helping blur the lines between beauty, health, and intimate care while making trusted innovation more accessible to more people."

This milestone marks another step forward in plusOne's mission to make intimate wellness as approachable, accessible, and normalized as every other aspect of a consumer's wellness routine. It also reflects the continued evolution of beauty retail toward more holistic, whole-person wellness. Looking ahead, plusOne will continue to build on this momentum with an exciting lineup of new products launching exclusively at Ulta Beauty® early next year, further expanding access to intimate wellness for even more consumers.

plusOne is available to shop now at Ulta Beauty® stores nationwide and online. For more information, please visit www.ulta.com, and follow along on Instagram and TikTok (@_myplusone).

About Beacon Wellness Brands:

Beacon Wellness Brands designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intimate wellness devices and accessories (plusOne), personal care (PalmPerfect), and beauty care (Plum Beauty). The company's goal is to democratize wellness by empowering consumers with accessible self-care. Its products are sold at more than 26,000 retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.myplusone.com.

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SOURCE Beacon Wellness Brands