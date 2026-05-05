plusOne® Launches Pheromone-Inspired Fragrance Oils and Sensual Body Oils Designed to Spark Attraction and Boost Confidence

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne®, a leader in accessible, high-quality intimate wellness, has entered the fragrance category with the launch of its Pheromone-Inspired Perfume Oils – a new collection designed to elevate mood, boost confidence, and create a scent experience that's uniquely yours.

Blending fragrance with neuroscience-backed innovation, each oil is formulated with Patented Mood-Boost Technology, designed to spark attraction and desire by syncing with your unique body chemistry.

The collection includes three signature scents:

Floral Vanilla Musk ($14.99) – A blend of hibiscus, peony, and vanilla musk for a soft, sensual finish

Amber Gourmand ($14.99) – Notes of amber, lily, and vanilla caramel for a warm, indulgent scent

Tropical Fruity Floral ($14.99) – A vibrant mix of passionfruit, orchid, and coconut milk for a bright, playful energy

Sensual Body Oils ($14.99 each) – Available in Lavender Vanilla and Peppermint Eucalyptus, these lightweight oils are designed to nourish the skin while creating moments of relaxation and sensory reset.

Each fragrance is designed to inspire feelings of confidence, pleasure, and connection, with long-lasting oils that wear close to the skin.

"Fragrance is one of the most personal ways we express ourselves," said Maria Warrington, CEO of Beacon Wellness Brands. "We wanted to create something that helps women tap into confidence, sensuality, and self-expression, in a way that feels modern and accessible."

The launch reflects plusOne's continued expansion into categories that support not just physical wellness, but emotional and identity-driven experiences as well.

The Pheromone-Inspired Perfume Oil Collection and Sensual Body Oils are now available at myplusone.com and select retailers nationwide.

About Beacon Wellness Brands

Beacon Wellness Brands designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intimate wellness devices and accessories (plusOne), personal care (Palmperfect), and beauty care (Plum Beauty). The brand's goal is to democratize wellness for all by empowering consumers with accessible self-care. Its products are currently sold in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon, as well as www.myplusone.com.

SOURCE Beacon Wellness Brands