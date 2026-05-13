plusOne® Expands Wellness Care Collection with New Lubricants Designed for Menopause Support and Fertility-Friendly Intimacy

BOSTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne®, a leader in accessible, high-quality intimate wellness, is expanding its Wellness Care Collection with the launch of two new purpose-driven lubricants designed to support women through different stages of their health journey: Menopause Lubricant and Fertility Lubricant.

As conversations around women's health become more open and informed, plusOne continues to meet consumers where they are with accessible, body-safe products that address real needs often overlooked in traditional wellness conversations – from menopausal vaginal dryness to intimacy while trying to conceive.

The new additions include:

Menopause Lubricant ($9.98) – Created to ease menopausal vaginal dryness with extra moisturizing ingredients like organic aloe.

Fertility-Friendly Lubricant ($9.98) – Formulated with optimized pH levels that mimic the alkaline balance of semen and fertile cervical mucus, creating a healthy environment for sperm.

Both products are formulated with clean, plant-based ingredients and are free from hormones, parabens, sulfates, and artificial dyes.

"Women's wellness needs shift dramatically across life stages. What supports you while trying to conceive looks different from what supports you through menopause," said Maria Warrington, CEO of Beacon Wellness Brands. "We're committed to meeting women in those specific moments with products that are accessible, effective, and designed for how their bodies actually feel."

With this expansion, plusOne continues to evolve beyond functionality alone, embracing a more holistic approach to wellness that prioritizes both physical comfort and emotional wellbeing.

plusOne lifestage support lubricants are now available at myplusone.com and select retailers nationwide.

About Beacon Wellness Brands

Beacon Wellness Brands designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intimate wellness devices and accessories (plusOne), personal care (Palmperfect), and beauty care (Plum Beauty). The brand's goal is to democratize wellness for all by empowering consumers with accessible self-care. Its products are currently sold in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon, as well as www.myplusone.com.

SOURCE Beacon Wellness Brands