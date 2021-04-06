plusOne Launches eCommerce Website In An Effort To Help Customers Practice Safe Sex During The Pandemic

NEWTON, Mass,, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to ensure their customers are practicing safe sex during the Coronavirus pandemic as well as make it easier for consumers to find the products they need, sexual wellness brand plusOne® announces the launch of an eCommerce platform where customers can choose from a wide variety of sexual wellness devices and accessories. With a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past several weeks, additional lockdowns and new strains detected, many are looking for new, fun and exciting ways to take their mind off of the added stress. In addition to the launch of the eCommerce platform, plusOne is adding two new sexual wellness devices to their existing product line, the g-spot massager and the dual vibrating arc which will be exclusively sold on www.myplusOne.com.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, the use of sexual wellness devices is one of the safest forms of sex during the Coronavirus Pandemic because they can be used alone, eliminating close contact with a partner.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of the plusOne eCommerce website," said Jamie Leventhal, Founder and CEO of plusOne. "At a time where COVID-19 cases are on a rise, we want to provide our customers with unlimited access to sexual wellness products to help them practice safe sex. Our line of products puts the user in control of their sexual experiences and eliminates the need to come into close contact with a partner. With the launch of two new devices, we're hoping to bring a little fun into the lives of our consumers who've been through a lot this past year."

The g-spot massager is sleek and ultra-versatile and takes solo pleasure to a new level. This super soft and smooth massager is made with body-safe materials and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to 3 hours of use on a single charge.

Key features:

perfectly curved body to help you easily & comfortably reach the right spot

soft & smooth silicone for easy insertion

10 different vibration settings

quick charging magnetic USB cable included

The dual vibrating arc produces powerful stimulation from both ends of the perfectly curved arc. It's a multi-use favorite with each end containing its own independently vibrating motor.

Key features:

2 ways to use: each end contains its own independently vibrating motor

rigid & ergonomic form designed to reach just the right spots

5 different vibration settings on each end

quick charging magnetic USB cable included

Both products retail for $49.99 and are designed with body-safe materials and encased in soft silicone, making each product waterproof and skin-friendly. With USB-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and inconspicuous charging ports, the g-spot massager and dual vibrating arc can vibrate for hours, lasting as long as you can. Both products are ultra-hygienic and easy to clean, providing self-pleasure with the touch of a button.

plusOne products are already available in-store and online at major retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon.

plusOne's line of products includes:

For more information about plusOne and its products, visit www.myplusone.com.

About plusOne

Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts and part of the clio® corporate group, plusOne brings consumers premium quality sexual wellness products at an affordable price. All plusOne® products are crafted with body-safe silicone, offering premium quality and performance at affordable prices. plusOne products are available at over 20,000 retail locations nationwide and online, including Walmart, Target, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon. plusOne sexual wellness products are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly-crafted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a quick-charging USB cable, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button.

SOURCE plusOne

Related Links

http://www.myplusone.com

