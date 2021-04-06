plusOne Launches eCommerce Website In An Effort To Help Customers Practice Safe Sex During The Pandemic
Brand launches two additional new products exclusively available at myplusone.com.
Apr 06, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEWTON, Mass,, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to ensure their customers are practicing safe sex during the Coronavirus pandemic as well as make it easier for consumers to find the products they need, sexual wellness brand plusOne® announces the launch of an eCommerce platform where customers can choose from a wide variety of sexual wellness devices and accessories. With a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past several weeks, additional lockdowns and new strains detected, many are looking for new, fun and exciting ways to take their mind off of the added stress. In addition to the launch of the eCommerce platform, plusOne is adding two new sexual wellness devices to their existing product line, the g-spot massager and the dual vibrating arc which will be exclusively sold on www.myplusOne.com.
According to Harvard Health Publishing, the use of sexual wellness devices is one of the safest forms of sex during the Coronavirus Pandemic because they can be used alone, eliminating close contact with a partner.
"We're thrilled to announce the launch of the plusOne eCommerce website," said Jamie Leventhal, Founder and CEO of plusOne. "At a time where COVID-19 cases are on a rise, we want to provide our customers with unlimited access to sexual wellness products to help them practice safe sex. Our line of products puts the user in control of their sexual experiences and eliminates the need to come into close contact with a partner. With the launch of two new devices, we're hoping to bring a little fun into the lives of our consumers who've been through a lot this past year."
The g-spot massager is sleek and ultra-versatile and takes solo pleasure to a new level. This super soft and smooth massager is made with body-safe materials and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to 3 hours of use on a single charge.
Key features:
- perfectly curved body to help you easily & comfortably reach the right spot
- soft & smooth silicone for easy insertion
- 10 different vibration settings
- quick charging magnetic USB cable included
The dual vibrating arc produces powerful stimulation from both ends of the perfectly curved arc. It's a multi-use favorite with each end containing its own independently vibrating motor.
Key features:
- 2 ways to use: each end contains its own independently vibrating motor
- rigid & ergonomic form designed to reach just the right spots
- 5 different vibration settings on each end
- quick charging magnetic USB cable included
Both products retail for $49.99 and are designed with body-safe materials and encased in soft silicone, making each product waterproof and skin-friendly. With USB-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and inconspicuous charging ports, the g-spot massager and dual vibrating arc can vibrate for hours, lasting as long as you can. Both products are ultra-hygienic and easy to clean, providing self-pleasure with the touch of a button.
plusOne products are already available in-store and online at major retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon.
plusOne's line of products includes:
- plusOne g-spot massager: Super soft and smooth, the g-spot massager is made with body-safe materials and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to 3 hours of use on a single charge.
- plusOne dual vibrating arc: Perfect for finding the g-spot or p-spot, the dual vibrating arc is a multi-use favorite with each end containing its own independently vibrating motor.
- plusOne vibrating bullet: This small, discreet vibrating bullet packs a powerful punch. Also includes a convenient travel bag and finger sleeve.
- plusOne vibrating ring: The strong and flexible vibrating ring keeps him harder for longer while enhancing your experience and pleasure, with a convenient travel bag included.
- plusOne dual vibrating massager: The dual vibrating massager is smooth and soft with 2 independent motors prime for pleasure inside and out.
- plusOne toy cleaning wipes: Made with all-natural ingredients, these wipes are safe for both the body and devices.
- plusOne vibrating feather ticker: Sleek and ultra-versatile, the vibrating feather is the essential tantalizing teaser or full-use device. Can be used alone or with a partner for a titillating foreplay experience or to enhance intercourse.
- plusOne air pulsing arouser: The air pulsing arouser offers a unique sensation, harnessing delicate air pressure to gently, yet powerfully, stimulate the clitoris.
- plusOne vibrating wand: A compact, yet powerful vibrator, this massager delivers the most intense sensations that plusOne has to offer.
- plusOne personal massager: The vibrating personal massager is perfectly curved to reach just the right spot, with a vibrating head that provides the perfect amount of pressure.
- plusOne mini massager: Subtle, sleek, and ultra-versatile, the mini massager fits into the palm of your hand, bringing pleasure with it wherever it goes.
- plusOne personal lubricant: The water-based personal lubricant helps ease things along, increasing your pleasure with its natural, silky feel.
For more information about plusOne and its products, visit www.myplusone.com.
About plusOne
Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts and part of the clio® corporate group, plusOne brings consumers premium quality sexual wellness products at an affordable price. All plusOne® products are crafted with body-safe silicone, offering premium quality and performance at affordable prices. plusOne products are available at over 20,000 retail locations nationwide and online, including Walmart, Target, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon. plusOne sexual wellness products are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly-crafted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a quick-charging USB cable, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button.
