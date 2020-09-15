PlusOne Solutions' Michelle Leblond Announced as Chairperson of PBSA Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Leblond, Executive Vice President of Compliance and Privacy at PlusOne Solutions, is the new Chairperson of the Professional Background Screening Association's Board of Directors.

Her one-year term officially commenced following the formal announcement during the 2020 PBSA Annual Conference, which was held virtually this year.

After joining PBSA more than 10 years ago when the Canadian Chapter was forming, Michelle's involvement with the organization has been both progressive and global in nature. She has worked at the Committee and Leadership level within the Canadian Chapter including leading the Government Relations Committee (Canada), as well as on the Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC), Global Advisory Council, and Membership Committee before joining the Board more than five years ago. Her new role will be focused on the governance and oversight for the Association which counts over 815 member companies and 6,000 individual members around the globe.

"Being the first global Board Chair for our industry Association is an honor and a responsibility that I am excited to take on," Michelle said. "The pace of technology, the importance of our work in protecting our workplaces, homes, and communities, and the evolution of regulation, demands a dedicated and passionate advocate to represent our members and work with an equally talented Board of Directors. I welcome the opportunity to bring the same energy and motivation I have shown in my work at PlusOne to PBSA as it continues to realize its mission to become the trusted global authority for the screening profession. I am privileged to support an Association whose mission it is to advance excellence in the screening profession and my unique combination of operational, technical, data privacy and compliance skills make PBSA well-suited to deliver on our strategic goals to educate, advocate and impact legislation in the best interests of our members."

In addition to her 25 years of experience in the background screening industry, Michelle is also a current member of Human Resources Professionals Association (Ontario), Society for Human Resource Management, and International Association of Privacy Professionals. She also holds Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP) designations in both the U.S. and Canada.

"The PlusOne Solutions team is honored that Michelle has honed her experience and drive to lead PBSA to new heights in which every organization in our industry will benefit," said Craig Reilly, Founder and CEO of PlusOne Solutions. "With Michelle's leadership and her knowledge of the global stage, Michelle energized our company by developing new programs to raise our compliance, privacy, and security disciplines and driving us to meet the highest standards in the industry. We're excited to see just how high Michelle can elevate our industry through her role with PBSA."

