Pluto Capital raise USD30 million crypto fund to provide seed funding and incubation for early-stage blockchain projects

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLUTO Management Pte. LTD, "Pluto Capital", an emerging Singapore-based blockchain venture capital firm, today announced the successful close of its new USD30 million Crypto fund to provide seed funding and incubation to early stage blockchain related projects, bringing new opportunities to investors into a diversified, institutional-quality portfolio of digital assets.

Pluto Capital offers investment insights, incubation capabilities as well as close partnerships with top global institutions to its investors. Pluto Capital will utilize its unique incubation ability to cultivate its portfolio companies with valuable modules including business transformation, human capital management, follow-on investment, and investment partnerships in an effort to maximize investment returns. The fund will be extremely sensitive to changes in trends by continually monitor and analyze global macro market's economic drivers in the blockchain sector.

Pluto Capital's general partners delineated proven track record with overwhelming success with early-stage investments into some of current industry giants such as Binance, Bybit, Bitmain, Polkadot and DeHorizon. The core investment team consists of a group of highly experienced professionals with extensive blockchain investment record from well-recognized global financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, SoftBank and PIMCO. Pluto Capital aims to continue its past accomplishments by capitalizing on the accelerating trend of disruptive technologies and focusing on seed opportunities with selective growth-stage investments, establishing a prominent investment vehicle with outsized alpha generation.

One of Pluto Capital's LPs, LI Chen, a Managing Partner of industry leading investment vehicle Youbi Capital stated, "We believe right now is a transformative time for Pluto Capital and the global blockchain sector. We trust that Pluto Capital will not only take a refined investment approach to build long-term relationship with entrepreneurs and companies but also successfully execute its strategy through operational excellence and in turn, return value to our shareholders."

About Pluto Management Pte. LTD

Pluto Management Pte. LTD is a company incorporated in Singapore. The company runs a digital asset focused investment management fund with aims to invest in global blockchain related projects for the purpose of alpha generation for its investors. The Company looks to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs and early-stage companies to build and grow into disruptive and transformative and industry-leading corporations.

