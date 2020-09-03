Pluto Electronics Introduces Super-Light and Stylish 2-in-1 TWS Earphones, Co-Designed by a Famous Musician

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This innovative tech company is launching another fashionable and smart addition called LUA to its product portfolio. These superior sound quality earphones come in an elegant case that doubles as a powerful Hi-Fi speaker. They're compact, featherlight, yet powerful, with an IPX6 rating for sports enthusiasts and rainy days.

Pluto Electronics

These noise-canceling, kernel-type earphones offer a snug, comfortable fit while providing the highest quality of sound with no compromise to the middle or high frequencies. They were co-designed by a professional musician to ensure the richness and balance of a wide tone scale. "We wanted to introduce sleek and functional earphones that come in a multi-functional case. We are all on the go these days, so doubling it as a speaker made a lot of sense to us," says David Kim, the Director of Marketing.

"This will be our second crowdfunding campaign after the successful Circle Zero one this summer,and we are determined to start shipping LUA to our backers before the end of this year," he continues.

A well-known reggae musician, SKULL, has come on board as CTO and a sound producer to make sure that sound quality is exceptional.

"LUA is a unique collaboration between Bluetooth earphones and a speaker. It has an impressive call function as well as sound quality. We've put in a great amount of effort mainly into the low tones and the speaker is of top quality for such a small device," describes the artist.

Feature highlights

Charging case that doubles as a high-power 90 ± 3dB speaker

Earphone lightness at 4 grams apiece

IPX6-rated water resistance

90-minute fast charge with the USB-C type connector

40 hours of headphone and 5 hours of speaker playtime

Quality 6mm drivers power uncompromised sound

Left and right independent pairing with effortless touch controls

AptX CD-quality Bluetooth 5.0 for premium sound quality

Qualcomm 3020 TrueWireless™ Stereo Technology

Electronic Noise-Cancellation (ENC) technology for crisp and clear calls

Crowdfunding on Indiegogo will go live in a couple of weeks to help launch this innovative product.



About Pluto Electronics

Pluto Electronics was established in 2018 in South Korea and focuses on tech products that combine convenience, functionality, and design. All of their products are designed in-house, some are even self-manufactured. The company, already known in South Korea and Japan, has successfully launched this year onto the European and U.S. markets.

A limited quantity of samples is available for product review and features. Regarding sample requests and additional information, please contact [email protected]. For product information, visit www.luabeats.com or download the press kit.



Media Contact

Lucie Simikova, [email protected].

Related Files

LUA_7.jpg

SKULL_.jpg

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Company's website

Press Kit

SOURCE Pluto Electronics

Related Links

http://www.luabeats.com

