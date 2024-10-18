Pluto Health Extends Support for Those Impacted by Hurricane Helene in Western NC and Eastern TN

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, Pluto Health has committed to supporting the communities in Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee. As part of their ongoing mission to connect people to the care they need at the time they need it, Pluto Health announced that they are opening their services to individuals affected by Hurricane Helene. The group is working with local community networks, such as food banks and community groups, to augment care in the regions. The campaign will run in Buncombe County, NC, Henderson County, NC, Cocke County, TN, Sevier County, TN, and Unicoi County, TN.

What This Means for Affected Individuals:

Accessible Health Services: Those impacted by Hurricane Helene who register with Pluto Health will have access to their health services, which includes virtual health maintenance evaluations, preventive health supports, and lab testing support. ensuring that they receive the care and support they need during this challenging time.

Treatment Resources: Pluto Health offers a range of healthcare resources including ordering of medication refills and at-home labs, telehealth consultations, and assistance with navigating healthcare needs.

Convenient, Preventive Care: Patients get a comprehensive review of their past health history and a personalized health plan is recommended that focuses on preventive health gaps, such as missing health screenings or vaccinations.

Affordable Options: If patients have experienced financial hardship, have been affected by the hurricane, or patients do not have insurance, the team will work out payment plans for as little as $9/month. If patients do have health insurance and still have financial hardship, the team will waive co-pays for the month of October so people can focus on picking up the pieces after the hurricane.

The Pluto clinical team will build a customized plan, such as the need for vaccinations, mobile lab testing, or access to colon cancer screenings that may be overdue due to hardship in accessing physical locations, such as labs or clinics that may currently be shut down and may be affected by the hurricane. The team is happy to work alongside existing provider teams to augment, support, and facilitate continuity of care during this difficult time. Pluto Health stands in solidarity with those affected by Hurricane Helene, and are dedicated to supporting recovery efforts. Together, we can help our communities heal and rebuild.

About Pluto Health:

Pluto Health is on a mission to discover and support best next steps for patients. They take an integrated view in understanding how to keep people healthy, by evaluating health histories and social determinants of health factors to understand how to best deliver needed health services and convenient treatment options for people. They evaluate patients and work on personalized plans to address health needs. Whether it's preventive health care, at-home tests, or access to cancer screenings, their hope is to deliver the right health resources to patients at the right time.

