Pluto Health Named TIME's 2025 World's Top HealthTech Companies

Accelerating AI-enabled Care Delivery and Clinical Intelligence

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluto Health , a leader in AI-enabled health services and care delivery, has been included in the World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025 . This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award can be viewed on Time.com . Out of 400 companies, Pluto Health was among the top 0.8% of recognized companies globally in its category. While over 96% of the companies were later-stage healthcare companies that have raised more venture capital, Pluto has been able to execute strong organic growth through a loyal customer base and happy patients.

TIME World's Top Health Tech Companies 2025

The World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025 ranking recognizes leading innovators advancing healthcare globally through technology. Companies were evaluated using three primary data sources: Financial Performance Metrics, Reputation Analysis, and Online Engagement. Out of thousands of HealthTech companies reviewed, the companies were recognized for their outstanding performance across these critical areas. Based on the results of the study, Pluto Health is ecstatic to be recognized on TIME's list of the World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025.

Pluto maintains industry-leading scalability and efficiency as it continues to grow. In 2025 alone, Pluto achieved expansion across its customer base with 96% of its customers expanding their services with the company, and in 2024 achieved >300% net dollar retention over the past year. In just less than three years since launching, Pluto's team has grown to a national and multi-disciplinary organization spanning data science, AI, clinical informatics, and clinical operations, adding leadership talent from PhDs and MDs from Duke, Harvard, former FDA leaders, and former C-suite advisors from Medtronic, Bayer, and Blue Cross.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"We started Pluto to not only bring smart technology and AI into healthcare, but also to bring more humanity and lost patient care time back into healthcare," says Dr. Joy Bhosai, CEO and Founder of Pluto Health. "Today, our platform doesn't just identify what's missing; it connects patients to what's next. We're powering care services and are orchestrating care into the home, doing things like sending a phlebotomist to your house or helping you complete an eye exam in the comfort of your home. We're building an experience where data drives action and more equitable access to care."

To continue on this path of rapid growth, Pluto expanded its personalized AI models for care delivery and navigation and scaled its closed-loop care delivery platform across cardiometabolic, oncology, and women's health domains by 2027. To learn more about Pluto Health, visit https://trypluto.com .

About Pluto Health:

Pluto Health, a Duke University spin out, is on a mission to connect people with the care they need when they need it. Pluto bridges AI and health services, unifying health information from siloed sources and identifying the best next steps for patients in minutes. Our team creates personalized plans and collaborates to address health needs alongside our enterprise partners. Whether it involves preventive health care, at-home tests, or access to lifesaving clinical studies, we aim to provide the necessary care, options, and resources to patients through our trusted network of partners.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Pluto Health

Jess Bryant

[email protected]

SOURCE Pluto Health