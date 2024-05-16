Pluto TV's FAST platform draws movie enthusiasts in droves reveals Omdia analysis

During the prestigious 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Director, Media and Entertainment at Omdia, presented groundbreaking insights from recent research. Highlighting Pluto TV's audience preferences, Aguete emphasized the enduring popularity of movies as the platform's most cherished genre among viewers.

Omdia has been charting the evolution of Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channels, and further revealed that in both the United States and Brazil, FAST channels are more popular than Pay TV.

Insights from Omdia's latest consumer survey uncovered a significant shift in viewing habits in both the UK and Brazil. In the US, 60% of video users in the US now turn to FAST services such as Pluto TV, Tubi, Roku on a monthly basis, surpassing the 55% who prefer Pay TV services like Comcast or AT&T.

Similarly in Brazil, 47% of viewers opt for FAST channels compared to 45% for pay TV. The top performers in the US FAST market are Tubi, Roku Channel, Freevee, and Pluto TV, while in Brazil, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, and LG dominate the charts.

Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Director, Media and Entertainment at Omdia said: "This shift signifies the growing appetite for diverse and accessible content options, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of entertainment consumption. This transformation arrives after a decade following the inception of Pluto TV, born from a contrarian vision aimed at resolving the paradox of choice. Its pioneering introduction of free-ad supported television (FAST) heralded a new era fundamentally altering the media industry's landscape forever.

"I am thrilled to present these findings at Cannes Film Festival and that FAST is now a premier destination for movie lovers and a complementary window within the expansive video content industry."

According to Omdia, Pluto TV is a global leader in FAST, with hardware (Samsung, Roku, Vizio) platforms dominating in the US and LATAM, while broadcasters and Rakuten are key in European markets.

The US is projected to dominate the $12 billion FAST market by 2028, with international FAST revenue exceeding $2 billion. Pluto TV is active in nine of the top 10 international FAST markets, positioning it for strong international revenue growth.

