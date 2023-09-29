Plutonic Gold Belt, Western Australia - Catalyst resolves legacy Superior Gold dispute with Wolf Contracting

Key Points

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst) (ASX: CYL) is pleased to announce that it has resolved a legacy dispute between Wolf Contracting and the previous owners of Plutonic Gold Mine, Superior Gold.

Catalyst's MD & CEO, James Champion de Crespigny, said: "We are very pleased to come to an agreement with Wolf. We would like to recognise their efforts in this process. Wolf have always operated to a high standard. Disputes such as this help neither party. Catalyst has a track record of solving such disputes and we would like to thank Wolf for the collaborative way we worked through the issues. We look forward to working with Wolf in the future as we develop the vast array of pipeline projects across the Plutonic Gold Belt."

Wolf Contracting Director's said: "Wolf Contracting would like to thank Catalyst and Mr Champion de Crespigny for recognising the high standard of work Wolf has provided to Plutonic Gold Project. We are pleased that a resolution was reached and look forward to it being finalised. Wolf embrace the opportunity of working with the new management team and developing a strong relationship to ensure positive outcomes for the future.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Catalyst Metals Limited.

ABOUT CATALYST METALS

Catalyst Metals is an ASX listed gold producer and explorer. Catalyst has a multi-asset strategy and controls three high grade, highly prospective and strategic gold belts in Australia:

In Western Australia , the Plutonic Gold Project, which holds the Plutonic Gold Mine and +40km of neighbouring high-grade, underexplored tenements. The project hosts a NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.6Moz at 3.5g/t Au and Inferred Mineral Resources of 4.3Moz at 3.7g/t Au.





, the Plutonic Gold Project, which holds the Plutonic Gold Mine and +40km of neighbouring high-grade, underexplored tenements. The project hosts a NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.6Moz at 3.5g/t Au and Inferred Mineral Resources of 4.3Moz at 3.7g/t Au. In Victoria , a large, contiguous and dominant Four Eagles Gold Project, covering 75 kilometres of strike length immediately north of the proven +22Moz Bendigo goldfields and near Agnico Eagle's high grade Fosterville gold mine; and

, a large, contiguous and dominant Four Eagles Gold Project, covering 75 kilometres of strike length immediately north of the proven +22Moz Bendigo goldfields and near Agnico Eagle's high grade Fosterville gold mine; and In Tasmania , a strategic tenement package covering 25 kilometres of the under explored Henty fault and operates the high-grade Henty Gold Mine which has produced 1.4Moz of gold at a head grade of 8.9 g/t Au.

