Plymouth Gin Launches Plymouth Honey in the U.S. with Buzz-Worthy Limited-Edition Cocktail Kit

Summer-forward expression makes its stateside debut alongside an elevated Bee's Knees Cocktail Courier Kit built for seasonal hosting and gifting

LONDON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plymouth Gin, a historic English gin crafted at the Black Friars Distillery since 1793, brings Plymouth Honey to the U.S. nationwide, debuting with a limited-edition Bee's Knees Cocktail Courier Kit. Originally introduced as a limited release in the U.K. in 2023, the new expression taps into honey's continued rise as a top flavor trend in 2026. Timed for the spring and summer season, the launch introduces a premium, ready-to-gift cocktail kit—ideal for Mother's Day, cocktail lovers or as a standout hostess gift, thoughtfully curated for warm-weather entertaining and gatherings.

Plymouth Honey Bee’s Knees Cocktail Courier Kit

Plymouth Honey is the fourth expression in Plymouth Gin's U.S. portfolio, led by its multi-award-winning original Dry Gin, a super-premium spirit with a rich nautical heritage. Crafted at England's oldest working distillery on the South-West coast, Plymouth Honey offers a distinctive flavor profile inspired by Plymouth Gin's original 1793 recipe.

Building on this legacy, Plymouth Honey reimagines Plymouth Gin's signature style. Crafted with natural honey flavor, it is a crystal-clear pour that opens with a sweet, sun-warmed honey aroma layered over the brand's characteristic juniper and herbal notes. On the palate, it is delicate and balanced, with honey and vanilla intertwining with the earthy, citrus finish that defines the Plymouth style. Plymouth Honey's signature serve is a bee's knees or a twist on a classic gin and tonic, and it also shines across a range of cocktails.

The eye-catching design of the Plymouth Honey bottle pays tribute to the hardworking honeybees behind its star ingredient. The new flavored gin is presented in Plymouth Gin's distinctive, jet-black glass bottle, finished with a striking gold-and-black label featuring a honeybee, honeycomb and honey drips.

The limited-edition Plymouth Honey Cocktail Courier Kit delivers a luxurious take on the classic bee's knees. Each artisanal set includes a 750ml bottle of Plymouth Honey, honey syrup, lemon juice, dehydrated lemon wheels, a recipe card, a pollinator seed packet and a honey-scented candle. It offers a seamless, elevated cocktail experience for everything from garden parties to summer sipping and at-home date nights. The premium cocktail kit is available for a limited time from May through June 2026.

"Plymouth Gin stands as an iconic spirit with a storied heritage, having shaped countless classic cocktails for two centuries. This new expression, Plymouth Honey, sustains that tradition by marrying Plymouth Gin with honey to craft a remarkably smooth, elegant, flavored gin, delivering a distinct, rich honeyed finish that is truly the bee's knees," said Sean Harrison, master distiller at Plymouth Gin.

To mark the U.S. release, Plymouth Honey will host a Spring Cocktail Soirée in New York City. The interactive event brings together bartenders and industry tastemakers to celebrate the launch and toast to creative cocktail culture. It will be hosted by Natalie Migliarini, former "Drink Masters" contestant and the creative force behind @beautifulbooze. Widely recognized as a leading voice in modern mixology, Migliarini is a home bartender, cocktail stylist, photographer and recipe developer.

Now available nationwide, Plymouth Honey is 82.4 proof (42.1% ABV). The 750ml expression is available online at Reserve Bar, and at select retailers nationwide for an SRP of $36.99. Must be 21 or older to purchase.

For more information about Plymouth Gin, visit www.plymouthgin.com.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; superior wines Kenwood Vineyards and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and exquisite champagnes Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and is responsible for more than 1,000 jobs across the country. As 'Creators of Conviviality', we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees, and suppliers. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking.

For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

SOURCE Plymouth Gin