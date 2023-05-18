Plymouth Growth Closes Fifth Fund, Adds Four New Roles to Investment Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plymouth Growth, a leading growth equity firm, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Plymouth Growth V, LP, with approximately $125MM in committed capital. Plymouth Fund V is exclusively focused on investing in high-growth, B2B software and tech-enabled services companies throughout the North American mid-continent.

Plymouth's fifth fund - led by Partners Jeff Barry, Brook Critchfield, Kevin Terrasi, and Evan Ufer - is the firm's largest to date with commitments nearly double its prior fund and serves as a testament to the firm's track record. With a focus on B2B technology, Plymouth Growth has a long history of identifying promising companies and working with management teams to help them achieve successful outcomes.

"We are thrilled to close Plymouth Fund V and continue our mission of partnering with exceptional software and technology companies," said Evan Ufer, Partner at Plymouth Growth. "Having successfully achieved our target for Fund V in a challenging environment, we are truly grateful for the trust and support our investors have in our firm and its vision."

"We are proud of our track record and the role we have played in helping to build some of the region's most successful tech companies," said Brook Critchfield, Partner at Plymouth Growth. "Our expanding investment team is excited to build on this momentum in Fund V and continue joining forces with exceptional leadership teams."

With this new capital, Kathleen Kaulins recently joined the firm as a senior member of the investment team. Kathleen, a Michigan native, came to Plymouth from Vistara Growth, where she served as Investment Director. Prior to working as an investor, she spent more than 10 years as an operator at two New York City-based technology startups where she led several different functions including finance, strategy, operations, and product. Kathleen began her career as an investment banker at UBS.

In addition to Kathleen, the firm has doubled its investment team in the past two years - adding Michelle Erikson, Senior Associate, Alison Todak, Director of Platform, and Caroline Wolanin, Analyst - to support its accelerated investment activities.

Fund V has already invested in six growth-stage technology companies, including most recently Forj and CloseSimple , and will continue to make $5MM to $15MM investments in the next wave of B2B businesses looking to scale.

About Plymouth Growth

Plymouth Growth invests in mid-continent B2B software and technology companies with proven business models, rapid growth, and strong teams - that are ready to scale. The Plymouth team brings decades of experience as operators, advisors, and investors, and understands that while metrics matter, it's people that are critical to growth. Based in Ann Arbor, MI, and actively investing out of its fifth fund, Plymouth Growth helps teams achieve smart, proven, growth. For more information about Plymouth Growth and its investments, please visit https://plymouthgp.com/ .

