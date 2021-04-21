Plymouth State University and Cybint Partner to Launch Cybersecurity Center

The intensive training will up-skill and re-skill New Hampshire workers, advancing their careers into one of the world's fastest growing industries.

The 480-hour, online program will launch July 1, 2021, and will offer flexibility to allow employees of businesses from sole proprietorships to the state's largest companies to participate while maintaining workplace attendance and productivity.

The cybersecurity field has grown more than 3,000 percent over the past decade. The pandemic-accelerated growth of the remote workforce has led to even greater demand, and cyber job growth is expected to increase by 350 percent through 2021. Entry-level cybersecurity positions start as high as $80,000 annually.

As of October 2020, there were more than 1,000 vacant cybersecurity positions in New Hampshire alone. In the past decade and through the depths of the economic downturn, the field has had a near zero percent unemployment rate. Skilled professionals readily gain access to lucrative existing roles and dynamic future opportunities.

Center for Cybersecurity at Plymouth State University participants will gain the expertise needed to expand their horizons and become cybersecurity professionals. The initiative is being met with enthusiasm and several local firms have already committed to enrolling employees for the inaugural cohort in February.

"This program is a homerun for students looking to advance their careers and businesses looking for a skilled workforce right here in New Hampshire," said Governor Chris Sununu. "I encourage Granite Staters to take advantage of this awesome opportunity for cybersecurity careers."

Senate President Morse noted, "As a small business owner, I am keenly aware of the rapidly increasing number of cyber threats and ransomware attacks targeting New Hampshire businesses, public institutions and residents. As a Plymouth State alumnus, I am proud of the university's efforts to protect our citizens and businesses by offering this cutting-edge training, which will allow us to keep more graduates in New Hampshire while protecting our state."

"Our collaboration with Cybint is a great example of the public/private partnerships that thrive in New Hampshire," says Plymouth State University President Donald Birx. "It will help employers fill critical, open positions, while providing pathways to promising careers."

"Partnering with educational institutions is one of the best ways to fill the talent shortage in cybersecurity," says Roy Zur, founder and CEO of Cybint. "We are excited to have Plymouth State University join with us as a cyber center."

For more information about the Center for Cybersecurity at Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu/cybersecurity/.

About Cybint: Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to re-skilling the workforce and up-skilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com.

About Plymouth State University: Established in 1871, Plymouth State University serves the state of New Hampshire and the world beyond by transforming our students through advanced practices where engaged learning produces well-educated undergraduates, and by providing graduate education that deepens and advances knowledge and enhances professional development. The Plymouth State Learning Model is organized around seven dynamic, theme-based hubs called "Integrated Clusters," which emphasize open, integrative and project-based experiences. With distinction, we connect with community and business partners for economic development, technological advances, healthier living and cultural enrichment with a special commitment of service to the North Country and Lakes Region of New Hampshire. To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.

