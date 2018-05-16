Plymouth's Sheridan Landscaping, Inc. Hits 15-Year Milestone

"My brother and I started doing landscaping to earn money in high school and college. This was back in the '90s. All we had was a 1986 Chevy pickup that our grandfather gave us and a couple young guys who were willing to work hard. We really just wanted to know where our next paycheck was coming from."

Sheridan pursued a degree in Business Administration and Management at Bridgewater State University. At the time, he wasn't sure if he saw a future in landscaping and hardscaping. But one customer from South Plymouth convinced him to think bigger.

"One of our first customers was a woman named Irene. Back then, we were doing mostly small, one-off landscaping and hardscaping jobs. But she needed a lot of work done. We were going over to her place once or twice a week. She was a huge part of how I got started. I'll never forget her."

Sheridan's brother went in a different direction after college, but Matt focused on establishing Sheridan Landscaping in Plymouth. He wanted the company to grow, so he focused on broadening their reach and building up their capabilities.

"Things just started to expand. We acquired new equipment. We hired more people. I saw a lot of potential in the area."

Sheridan attributes the success of his business to his team's attention to detail, and because other companies don't take the same "hands-on" approach.

"We make sure our management staff shows up to jobs. We'll even go back afterward to make sure everything is done perfectly. We want our customers to know that we stand behind what we do, so one of our goals now is to offer long-term maintenance on every job."

Today, Sheridan Landscaping, Inc. is evolving into a full-service hardscaping, landscaping, irrigation, and grounds maintenance company. They've been accepting large contracts and are looking to expand even further with their maintenance division. Matthew Sheridan says they can take on the most challenging jobs because Sheridan Landscaping has more capabilities than their competitors.

"We're the only company around that can truly handle the large jobs from start to finish. We started as just a hardscape company, but now we can bring in thousands of yards of material, put in your retaining walls, put in irrigation, and do maintenance landscaping for big commercial clients."

Although Matthew Sheridan spends much of his time running his business, he says his favorite place to be is on the job.

"Honestly, I'd rather be on-site than in the office doing paperwork. I'm happiest when I'm on a machine, where I can't hear the phone ringing."

Nonetheless, Sheridan believes his team is prepared to take on more leadership responsibilities.

"I'm hoping my day-to-day will be scaled back somewhat so I can pursue some other ventures for the company. I think we're at the point where the guys around me can play a much larger role."

Sheridan says he's optimistic about the future, and that his company operates under two guiding principles:

"One thing we always say, and it's all over our office, is that failure is not an option. But we also tell our people: 'just run your race.' Run your race and you'll always be okay."

