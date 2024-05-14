Plywood Market size is set to grow by USD 13.47 bn from 2024-2028, increasing residential and commercial construction activities to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plywood market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.47 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Hardwood and Softwood), Sector (New construction and Replacement), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Boise Cascade Co., Century Plyboards Ltd., Columbia Forest Products Inc., Duroply Industries Ltd., Evergreen Plywood Industries, Ganahl Lumber Co., Greenply Industries Ltd., Kitply Industries Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Kronospan Ltd., METSA GROUP, MJB Wood Group LLC, PotlatchDeltic Corp., Roseburg Forest Products Co., Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad, SVEZA, SWANSON GROUP, Tolko Industries Ltd., UPM Kymmene Corp., and Weyerhaeuser Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global plywood market is experiencing a significant trend with rising wages in manufacturing hubs, particularly in China and India. This weakening labor cost advantage may negatively impact vendors with production facilities in these regions. Urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies, including China, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, are primary causes of wage increases. Key market sectors include smooth surface plywood for concrete shuttering, doors, stairs, and framing, as well as specialized varieties for urbanization, infrastructure projects, and advanced manufacturing techniques. Innovative products, such as hardwood plywood from niche manufacturers like Uniply and Greenply, cater to high performance applications, online platforms, and environmental standards. Sustainability and recycling are crucial considerations, with feedstock prices and sustainable manufacturing practices influencing the market. The hardwood segment, including plywood, is utilized extensively in residential and commercial projects, furniture, and construction materials for walls and floor coverings. Product differentiation through wood veneer and softwood plywood further expands market opportunities.

Market Challenges

The plywood market encompasses various product offerings, including hardwood and softwood plywood, structural and external plywood, marine plywood, and medium-density fiberboard (MDF). Manufacturers provide guidelines for installing plywood, specifying relative humidity levels between 35%-55%, although this can range from 40%-60% or 30%-50%. Failure to adhere to these ranges can result in damage. Plywood's properties include cost-effectiveness, lightweight, durability, flexibility, stability, strength, resistance to chemicals, fire, sound, moisture, abrasion, and corrosion, making it a versatile choice for residential and commercial projects, furniture, and floor coverings. Additionally, eco-friendly options and considerations for carbon footprint are essential aspects of the plywood market.

Segment Overview

This plywood market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Hardwood

1.2 Softwood Sector 2.1 New construction

2.2 Replacement Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Hardwood- The plywood market encompasses a wide range of cost-effective and lightweight solutions, including medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and hardwood plywood. These materials offer superior durability, flexibility, stability, and strength, making them ideal for various applications. MDF, known for its resistance to chemicals, fire, and moisture, is commonly used in interior fixtures, doors, stairs, stringers, and seatings. Hardwood plywood, governed by the Decorative Hardwood Association (DHA), boasts a smooth surface, water damage prevention, and excellent screw holding capability. It is frequently chosen for framing, exterior cladding, internal paneling, timber joinery products, and high performance applications. In the realm of infrastructure projects and urbanization, plywood plays a crucial role in concrete shuttering and advanced manufacturing techniques, leading to innovative products and specialized plywood varieties. Online platforms facilitate easy access to eco-friendly and sustainably manufactured plywood from niche manufacturers like Uniply and Greenply, reducing carbon footprint and adhering to environmental standards.

Research Analysis

The plywood market is a significant segment in the construction industry, with its applications ranging from walls and floor coverings to furniture and innovative products. Feedstock prices, primarily softwood and hardwood, significantly impact the market's dynamics. Sustainability and recycling and reuse are crucial trends, with specialized plywood varieties, such as high-performance applications and modular construction, gaining popularity. Urbanization and infrastructure projects require plywood's versatility and durability. Product differentiation through sustainable manufacturing and adherence to environmental standards is essential for market growth. Online platforms facilitate the buying and selling of plywood products, further expanding market reach.

Market Research Overview

The Plywood Market is a significant sector in the construction industry, featuring a diverse range of products and applications. Feedback from customers and industry trends influence the production of plywood, which is primarily made from softwoods and hardwoods. The process involves the application of adhesives and pressing under heat and pressure. Plywood comes in various types, such as structural, decorative, and exterior. It is used for floors, walls, roofs, and furniture manufacturing. The market is driven by factors like increasing demand for sustainable housing, rising construction activities, and the versatility of plywood. Producers and suppliers of plywood must adhere to regulations and standards, ensuring the quality and safety of their products. The use of advanced technologies and innovative practices contributes to the industry's growth and competitiveness. Plywood's affordability, durability, and ease of use make it a preferred choice for both residential and commercial projects. With a strong focus on research and development, the plywood market continues to expand, offering new possibilities for designers, builders, and consumers alike.

