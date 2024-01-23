Plywood Market Size Projected to Reach USD 13.47 Billion through 2024 and 2028, Driven by Surge in Construction Activities | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Plywood Market is set for substantial growth, with Technavio's latest report forecasting an increase of USD 13.47 billion at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2023 and 2028. The market's upward trajectory is fueled by a confluence of factors, including the escalating demand for residential and commercial construction, the rising utilization of softwood in furniture manufacturing, and the emergence of resilient structures. For more information on the emerging trends and challenges posed by substitutes of plywood, view free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plywood Market 2024-2028

Companies operating in the plywood market are adopting various strategies such as strategic alliances, partnerships, and mergers to enhance their market presence. Notable market players include Boise Cascade Co., Century Plyboards Ltd., Columbia Forest Products Inc., Duroply Industries Ltd., and others.

In this comprehensive report, segmentation of the Plywood Market is based on Type, Sector & Geography.

Type: Hardwood, Softwood

Sector: New construction, Replacement

Regional Analysis: APAC is estimated to contribute 63% to the growth of the global market

This report also offers an understanding of market trends and opportunities within specific categories. Download Free Sample Report to know more.

Future Outlook: The Plywood Market aligns with opportunities driven by global economic recovery and expanding real estate activities. A surge in softwood consumption, resilient structures, and innovations like metal overlaid plywood define market trends, despite challenges like substitutes and environmental concerns.

The Plywood Market report is not just a forecast; it's a strategic guide. Get detailed profiles of key market players – Buy the Report .

