Plywood Market Size Projected to Reach USD 13.47 Billion through 2024 and 2028, Driven by Surge in Construction Activities | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Plywood Market is set for substantial growth, with Technavio's latest report forecasting an increase of USD 13.47 billion at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2023 and 2028. The market's upward trajectory is fueled by a confluence of factors, including the escalating demand for residential and commercial construction, the rising utilization of softwood in furniture manufacturing, and the emergence of resilient structures. For more information on the emerging trends and challenges posed by substitutes of plywood, view free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plywood Market 2024-2028
Companies operating in the plywood market are adopting various strategies such as strategic alliances, partnerships, and mergers to enhance their market presence. Notable market players include Boise Cascade Co., Century Plyboards Ltd., Columbia Forest Products Inc., Duroply Industries Ltd., and others.

In this comprehensive report, segmentation of the Plywood Market is based on Type, Sector & Geography.

  • Type: Hardwood, Softwood
  • Sector: New construction, Replacement
  • Regional Analysis: APAC is estimated to contribute 63% to the growth of the global market

Future Outlook: The Plywood Market aligns with opportunities driven by global economic recovery and expanding real estate activities. A surge in softwood consumption, resilient structures, and innovations like metal overlaid plywood define market trends, despite challenges like substitutes and environmental concerns.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Companies Analysis

13 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

