Plyzer develops and launches a new innovative Personalized Recommendation Algorithm for its B2C platform

TORONTO, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Plyzer Technologies, Inc ("PLYZER" or "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that it has built a Personalized Recommendation System (" PRS") using its proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology.

As online shoppers look for their desired products using theplyzer.com platform ,they are directed to the lowest priced sales channels, enabling them to buy a product at the best possible price. With the addition of PRS, a user will also see targeted recommendations for related, competing and substitute products. These personalized recommendations add value for plyzer.com users by alerting them to real-time alternatives and additional savings.

The extracted information from these recommendations provides selected information and additional insight into the behavior of consumers who purchase products online. This allows brand and sales managers using the company's B2B platform, Plyzer Intelligence, to make better decisions on how to market and sell their products.

"The new functionality adds a critical function to our platform. Our team continues to work on developing innovative technologies that will benefit our customers and the Plyzer ecosystem", said José Evelio Martínez, head of Artificial Intelligence

"The Plyzer Personalized Recommendation System connects the dots between two important Plyzer Initiatives: theplyzer.com B2C App and the Plyzer Intelligence B2B Solution. The shared insights and streamlined recommendations will enhance the buyer/seller relationship to the mutual benefit of both online shoppers and brand managers," said Luis Pallarès, CEO of Plyzer Corporation.

About Plyzer

Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Plyzer Technologies has development offices in Madrid and Barcelona.

Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ

